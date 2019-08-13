Nintendo FCC Filing Teases SNES Games Coming to Switch

After debuting its growing NES games catalog on the Nintendo Switch last year, Nintendo could be preparing to bring the SNES collection to its popular home console.

A new FCC filing from Nintendo shows what appears to be a wireless Bluetooth version of the classic Super Nintendo controller, as reported by The Verge. The image in the filing, which only shows us the controller's rear, appears to also have a top-facing connector for sliding onto the Switch's Joy-Con rails.

Sound familiar? That's exactly how Nintendo's NES Switch controllers from last year work.

Nintendo's Switch Online service debuted on Sept. 18, 2018, bringing with it a Netflix-style library of classic NES games that's still growing to this day. To coincide with the launch of Switch online, Nintendo allowed Switch Online subscribers to purchase an $80 pair of NES controllers that look and feel like the classic gamepads, just with the ability to dock to your Switch.

Now that Switch Online is coming up on its first anniversary, it seems like a logical move for Nintendo to give the same treatment to the Super Nintendo library. There are already plenty of great SNES-style Switch controllers out there, such as the 8BitDo SN30, but it looks like you'll soon have the option to go right to the source.

A fresh collection of classic Super Nintendo games would also make a nice complement to the $199 Switch Lite, a smaller, handheld-only version of Nintendo's console that launches on Sept. 20.