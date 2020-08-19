New on Netflix September 2020: Movies, TV shows and original series

Fall is just around the corner, which means it's time to see what's new on Netflix for September 2020. Netflix has kept us entertained during the pandemic with dozens of new TV shows, movies, documentaries, stand-up comedy specials and originals rolling out every week.

This month's new on Netflix lineup is packed. There are star-studded drama films, foodie series, outrageous reality shows and family-friendly titles. There truly is something for everybody. The most high-profile title that's new on Netflix is the highly-anticipated Devil All the Time, with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan and more.

September also brings several intriguing new Netflix series, including Away, with Hilary Swank as an astronaut. There's also Ratched, a tense thriller starring Sarah Paulson that's based on One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. We're also ready to belt out some tunes with the karaoke fest Sing On hosted by Titus Burgess.

Add into the mix Chef's Table: BBQ, a spinoff season of the gorgeous docu-series, and a new season of The Chef Show with Jon Favreau, and September's lineup is looking deliciously binge-worthy.

That's just the tip of the Netflix iceberg. The streaming service's huge library is growing even bigger, with the addition of classic and favorite movie titles like the Back to the Future trilogy, Glory, Grease and Pineapple Express.

Browsing by specific genres? Check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix. And if you feel like you've watched everything on the streamer, you may be surprised at Netflix hidden gems that can be unearthed deep within the library.

In addition to the list of what's new on Netflix for September 2020, we've also got the titles that hit Netflix during the last days of August, so you don't miss anything that just dropped.

Best new shows and movies on Netflix in September 2020

The Devil All the Time (September 16)

Netflix is premiering its latest star-studded drama, one that could very well be an Oscar contender this awards season. Tom Holland stars as a young orphaned man named Arvin Eugene Russell living in the backwoods of Ohio. Sinister figures converge around him, including an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), a twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough) and a crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan). Set between World War II and the Vietnam War, director Antonio Campos explores the psyches of these broken characters in a tumultuous time. Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling and Haley Bennet also star.

Away (September 4)

Away has a great pedigree; the 10-episode drama comes from Jason Katims, the creator of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. It centers on astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank), who is preparing to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars. But the thrilling adventure comes a difficult time, when her husband (Josh Charles) and teen daughter (Talitha Bateman) need her the most. As the crew embarks on their journey, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from home become increasingly complex.

Chefs Table: BBQ (September 2)

Get ready for some food porn, because a new iteration of Chef's Table is here and this time, it's truly bringing the fire. Chef's Table: BBQ dives into the juicy, smoky world of barbecue. The features chefs and pitmasters include: Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home.

Our top selections are in bold, and we've got quotes from Netflix to help explain its latest originals that you might not know about.

New on Netflix August 19

High Score (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, a time rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun."

DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix August 20

Biohackers (Netflix Original)

Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Film)

Good Kisser

New on Netflix August 21

Hoops (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he'll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Hey, good luck with that."

Netflix says: "Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular."

Fuego negro (Netflix Film)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Sleepover (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

New on Netflix August 25

Emily's Wonder Lab (Netflix Family)

Netflix says: "In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!"

New on Netflix August 26

Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential."

La venganza de Analía (Netflix Original)

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

New on Netflix August 28

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Thirty years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny's rivalry with Daniel reignites. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles."

I AM A KILLER: Released (Netflix Original)

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

New on Netflix September 1

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Family)

Netflix says: "In this interactive special, you'll find your calling at Baby Corp by making choices and carrying out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test."

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Comedy Special)

La Partita / The Match (Netflix Film)

True: Friendship Day (Netflix Family)

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

New on Netflix September 2

Chef's Table: BBQ (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series returns for its latest iteration, delving into the smoky, juicy world of barbecue. Featured chefs and pitmasters include Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home."

Freaks – You're One of Us (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix September 3

Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick's feelings for each other."

Young Wallander (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix September 4

Away (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind."

Netflix says: "Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm."

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Documentary)

Record of Youth (Netflix Original)

Waiting for "Superman"

New on Netflix September 8

StarBeam: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix September 9

The Social Dilemma (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen."

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix Original)

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Documentary)

Mignonnes / Cuties (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Film)

The Gift: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Anime)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix September 11

The Duchess (Netflix Original)

Family Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United (Netflix Family)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix September 15

America's Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Documentary)

Izzy's Koala World (Netflix Family)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Comedy Special)

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

The Universe: Season 2

New on Netflix September 16

The Devil All The Time (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "In an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades, sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel."

Netflix says: "Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, this eight-episode series is a karaoke-lover’s dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000."

Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Documentary)

Criminal: UK: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

MeatEater: Season 9 (Netflix Original)

The Paramedic (Netflix Film)

Signs: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix September 17

Dragon’s Dogma (Netflix Anime)

The Last Word (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix September 18

American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "American Barbecue Showdown is an eight episode food competition series that follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion."

Netflix says: "Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island."

Netflix says: "This dramatic prequel to 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest' follows the character Nurse Ratched."

New on Netflix September 21

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix September 22

The Playbook (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "The Playbook profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies. Featured coaches include the Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history; Premier League’s José Mourinho, one of the most decorated football managers of all time; Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley."

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kiss the Ground

Mighty Express (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix September 23

Enola Holmes (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "When Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s teen sister — discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord."

New on Netflix September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "The Chef Show returns for another season as Jon Favreau (Director/actor) and award-winning Chef Roy Choi come back together to continue learning, sharing, and celebrating different flavors, cultures and people. The two friends explore new recipes, collaborate with big names in the culinary world, and connect over their shared passion for bringing people together over a delicious meal."

New on Netflix September 25

A Perfect Crime (Netflix Documentary)

Country-Ish (Netflix Original)

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original)

Sneakerheads (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

New on Netflix September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

New on Netflix September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this docuseries."

New on Netflix September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Comedy Special)

Netflix says: "Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men."

New on Netflix September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Documentary)

Wentworth: Season 8

What’s Leaving Netflix August and September 2020

August 20

Bad Rap

August 21

Just Go With It

August 23

Fanatic

August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day

Sept. 4

Christopher Robin

Sept. 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Sept. 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10

The Forgotten

Sept. 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Sept. 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Sept. 16

The Witch

Sept. 17

Train to Busan

Sept. 20

Sarah's Key

Sept. 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Sept. 22

20 Feet From Stardom

Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Sept. 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Sept. 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno