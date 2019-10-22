Massive Walmart TV Sale Previews Early Black Friday Deals

The holiday shopping season is 30 some-odd days off but don't tell Walmart that. This week, the big box retailer is offering early Black Friday deals on select TVs from top brands including LG, Samsung, and Vizio.

We're talking Full HD and 4K Ultra HD resolutions with LED, OLED, and QLED type TVs. So if you need a new TV set now, there are plenty of Walmart TVs on sale today.

Walmart's TV sale includes a mix of rollback, special buy TV deals that you won't find anywhere else. For example, you can score the Editor's Choice Vizio 65" M Series Quantum 4K UHD Smart TV for $749. Normally, this TV sells for $998, so that's $250 in savings. It's the second best price we've seen for this TV since Prime Day.

Amazon also has it on sale for the same price.

It features a 65-inch (3840 x 2160) display, a 60Hz refresh rate, two 20W audio speakers, and SmartCast OS 3.

Vizio 65" M-Series Quantum 4K UHD Smart TV: was $998 now $748 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice Vizio M658 is a fascinating display with amazing picture quality at an affordable price. It's part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but performs like a high-end TV. To find it on sale is a no brainer for just about any TV fan.

In our Vizio M-Series Quantum TV M658-G1 review, we loved its vibrant, Quantum-dot display, great HDR performance, and flexible smart TV features. Though the remote design could use improvement, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating.

The Vizio M-Series features Vizio's Quantum-dot technology, which aims to challenge Samsung's QLED TVs. In real-world tests, the new enhanced display delivered fantastic color and brightness.

If you're on a smaller budget, Walmart also offers the Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (D65x-G4) for $479 ($219 off).

It features SmartCast OS, Chromecast built-in, and works with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. What's more, it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for hands-free control.

Walmart's TV sale offers some of the best TV deals around and gives us a sneak peak of potential Black Friday TV deals. So if you don't want to wait till then, you can shop Walmart's entire TV sale right now.

Vizio 65" 4K UHD Smart TV: was $698 now $479 @ Walmart

With 2160p resolution, HDR, Chromecast built-in, and 8-core performance, this Vizio 65" (D65x-G4) smart TV brings you the best viewing experience for a great price. At $219 below retail, it's a solid choice.

Samsung 50" 4K Smart TV: was $428 now $328 @ Walmart

This flat panel Samsung 50" 4K Smart TV (UN50NU6900) has a 2160p resolution, a 120Hz motion rate, and HDR. It comes with a remote control so you can access your favorite streaming services in one place. Own it now for $100 off.

