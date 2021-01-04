Massive 85-inch 4K TV deal knocks $700 off at Best Buy

Best Buy is ringing in 2021 with one of the best New Year's sales we've seen.

Currently, Best Buy has the Hisense 85-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $999.99. That's $700 off and one of the best TV deals of the new year.

Hisense 85" 4K Android TV: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy

This Hisense TV is a massive 85 inches with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and DTS Virtual: X audio for surround sound right out of the box. Plus, you get easy access to all of your favorite streaming services via Android TV. It's a killer TV deal.View Deal

This Hisense set is a great choice for those seeking an immersive home entertainment setup. The 85-inch 4K TV gives you access to Android apps and games and supports all your favorite streaming services. That includes Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and many more.

The H6510G also comes with DTS Virtual X audio, which is built to offer surround sound right out of the box. You're also getting support for both Google Assistant (which is built-in) and Amazon Alexa. Combined with its voice-capable remote, that means you can search for apps, adjust volume, and find your favorite programming with voice commands.

This isn't the first time this TV has hit the price point. It was on sale for $999 in the lead up to Christmas, which makes this a great buy now that we're out of the holiday season.

