Massive 4th of July TV sale — TCL's amazing 65-inch QLED TV is 50% off

Retailers are known for offering epic TV discounts as part of their 4th of July sales and we've just spotted two deals you shouldn't miss.

Currently, Best Buy has the TCL 8 Series 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $999.99. That's 50% off and one of the best TV deals we've seen all year. Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the TCL 8 Series 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's $1,200 off and one of the best TV sales around.

TCL 65" QLED Roku TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series QLED TV offers a superb picture in an edge-to-edge design, supporting 1 billion colors. Add in Dolby Atmos sound and mini-LED backlighting and this is one of the best TV sales we've seen this holiday. View Deal

TCL 75" QLED Roku TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the 75-inch TCL 8-Series QLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's $1,200 off and the best price we've seen for this excellent TV. View Deal

In our TCL 8-Series QLED Roku TV review, we praised its awesome picture quality, complete with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support. Plus, the mini-LED backlight helps to deliver rich blacks and bright highlights.

In terms of audio, the TCL 8-Series also offers a booming Dolby Atmos sound system, delivering 3D-like audio from a sleek package. The TV includes 4 HDMI ports for game consoles and other devices, plus one USB port. Gamers will also be happy to know that the 8-Series offers full-featured gaming support including gaming at 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rates, and support for HDR10 in games.

Overall, the TCL 8-series is the company's best premium TV ever. And now that you can grab it for a non-premium price, this deal is a no-brainer.

More 4th of July sales