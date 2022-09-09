D23 2022 schedule: Dates and times for Marvel, Lucasfilm and how to watch online

It's time to unfurl the massive D23 schedule, as D23 2022 — the latest edition of the biennial expo for all things Disney — is here. This year, we've got a lot of interest around a few big events. But you can't watch all of them online.

The biggest (for us) is Day 2's Studio Showcase (which won't be live streaming). That's where we'll learn more about upcoming Marvel movies, as well as titles from Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios. In our Marvel D23 preview, we break down all the big titles we're hoping to hear more about. We'll be live-blogging that D23 panel tomorrow.

There's also an important panel for Disney and Pixar movies, the Day 1 Studio Showcase titled "Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar." The big leak out of this event from Puck (opens in new tab) broke news that Inside Out 2 will supposedly be revealed — but Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling are reportedly not coming back.

Puck's Matthew Belloni wrote this is all about money, as Disney didn't offer enough money to stars other than Amy Poehler (who he's told will be making $5 million before other bonuses), as Disney's initial $100,000 (with no bonuses) offer to other main voice cast was declined, and the sides couldn't come to an agreement even after subsequent higher offers were made.

So, if you want to keep up to date with D23, we've got the full schedule of dates and times below — complete with Disney's official descriptions. Just note that not all panels and events will be live streamed. We've marked panels that will stream online with an asterisk.

Stay tuned for all the biggest news coming out of the event.

How to watch D23 online

D23 schedule for Friday, September 9

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Sounds Delightful! – An Illustrated Audio Adventure (Archives Stage)

Join Disney artist and historian Stacia Martin for an all-new edition of "Sounds Delightful!," an illustrated audio adventure across decades of vintage vinyl recordings from yesterday’s turntables, including rare promotional and production tracks.

Pet owners across America need help, and Cesar Millan is ready to show them the way. His positivity in troubled times and his heartwarming transformations make us feel like we can overcome all obstacles, starting with our own four-legged pals!

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa® will kick off Friday, September 9, with a fantastic spectacle that includes the Disney Legends Awards ceremony. Disney CEO Bob Chapek will give fans an early look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder—an extraordinary celebration 100 years in the making—during the incredible opening event, which will also feature musical performances, special guests, and surprises for the audience, including a special performance by cast members from Disney On Broadway’s productions of Aladdin and The Lion King, and the North American Tour of Frozen. The Disney Legends Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the Disney legacy, and this year’s honorees include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Emmy® Award winner Tamron Hall will host, bringing her signature warmth and humor to the fan-favorite ceremony.

An inside look at the continuing development of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers – what it means at Disney Parks and how these stories continue to grow. Walt Disney Imagineers are joined by author Julie Kagawa to talk about her first two books in a series of novels that tie into the lore of S.E.A.

Join us for a fun chat with the cast and creatives of this iconic show.

The Walt Disney Animation Research Library presents “traceback,” a look at the lives and work as well as artistic and technical contributions of women and employees of color throughout the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Observers notice details throughout the Disney theme parks, such as names styled on building windows. Discover the people behind the names through a talk with the team that researched the upcoming Disney Editions book People Behind the Disney Parks.

The stars of ABC’s Home Economics discuss the making of the family comedy and share an exclusive look at the upcoming Season 3 premiere, filmed at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA.

Tune in to the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase for announcements, trailers, and reveals for new and upcoming games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.

Meet three extraordinary women who are changing the face of exploration, education, and storytelling. Find out what it takes to study large bears up close; learn about the science of Avatar; and get ready to win first place at the Science Fair!

Join cast from The All New Mickey Mouse Club as they share favorite memories about the third incarnation of the series (1989–1994), and discover how MMC pushed boundaries by highlighting topics that had rarely been covered on children’s television.

Celebrate the powerful music of Marvel storytelling when Variety's Jon Burlingame hosts Disney For Scores Podcast live. Jon will bring the format of the popular Disney For Scores Podcast to life as he interviews composers of some of your favorite Marvel series and films. Listen in as they fill us in on the secrets of creating the amazing music that helps build the Marvel Universe!

Join Disney Studios for an all-star look at what’s coming up in theaters and on Disney+ from Disney’s iconic Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, as well as its namesake motion picture group behind such recent Disney hits as Cruella, Jungle Cruise, and Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Bonjour! H.E.R. (Belle) joins executive producers Raj Kapoor and Jamal Sims, costume designer Marina Toybina, and production designer Julio Himede to preview ABC's charming musical anniversary special, airing Thursday, December 15.

Listen in as members from the newest class of Disney Legends partake in an enlightening conversation about their storied careers.

Join the team behind Disney Channel’s Hamster & Gretel as they share insights into making the animated series. Moderated by Brock Powell, the panelists include: Dan Povenmire, Joanna Hausmann, Michael Cimino, Meli Povenmire, Carolina Ravassa, Karina La Voz and Thomas Sanders.

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old Bertie Gregory takes viewers on an epic and nail-biting journey that pushes into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world.

The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest returns to D23 Expo! Join host Nina West and guest judges Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein, and Ally Maki as we showcase the most magical makes and quintessential creations of the Disney cosplay fan universe!

As Walt Disney’s company plane makes its historic return at D23 Expo, join Disney Archivist Ed Ovalle as he shares the fascinating story of the Grumman Gulfstream I aircraft, fondly remembered as “The Mouse.”

Stars of your favorite TV and streaming series come together to discuss their careers, and what it takes to make a comedy hit.

D23 schedule for Saturday, September 10

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios (Hall D23)

Welcome all multiversal, intergalactic, and world-spanning adventurers as Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios preview upcoming titles, including sneak peeks and special guests.

(Hall D23) Welcome all multiversal, intergalactic, and world-spanning adventurers as Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios preview upcoming titles, including sneak peeks and special guests. 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: The Making of Disney100: The Exhibition (Backlot Stage)

Producers from Walt Disney Archives, Semmel Exhibitions, and Studio TK reveal illuminating details about the all-new exhibition celebrating 100 Years of Disney Wonder, scheduled to premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February 2023.

Learn about the legacy of Walt Disney Imagineering’s Illusions and Special Effects Development Lab, including the work created by Yale Gracey for the Haunted Mansion and other early projects, plus a behind-the-curtain look at the present-day magical process that is so unique to Imagineering.

Moderated by DisneyBound founder, Leslie Kay, four of Disney’s major fashion icons will discuss their collaborations, the inspiration behind their unique collections, and what it’s like to work in the fashion industry.

Join National Geographic’s vet sensations Dr. Pol and wife Diane, Critter Fixer Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Geoff, Dr. Jen and animal keeper Rain from Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a heartwarming look behind the scenes of their popular series.

Join the Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur team as they share a sneak of the series before its debut on Disney Channel and Disney+. Moderated by Pilar Flynn (producer), the panelists include Diamond White (Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur), Libe Barer (Casey) and Steve Loter (EP).

The Emmy Award-winning animated series Bob’s Burgers joins D23 hot off the critically-acclaimed release of The Bob’s Burgers Movie! The cast and creators will break news and have you howling with laughter during a lively panel discussion.

Join Imagineering Ambassador Bob Weis and Leah and Leslie Sklar, the wife and daughter of the late Disney Legend and Imagineer Marty Sklar, as they discuss some of the treasures they’ve discovered while going through Marty’s collection from his more than 50 years with Walt Disney Imagineering.

Yuletide comes early this year as we celebrate 30 years of the ultimate Holiday classic The Muppet Christmas Carol with filmmakers, The Muppets, and a few surprises!

Moderated by Tyler Slater, Public Relations Manager, this panel gathers Disney Parks artists and authors who created artwork for our global parks, including items which will be for sale at the D23 Expo Marketplace.

Celebrate 60 spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can't-miss panel, so be sure to swing by!

The Walt Disney Animation Research Library celebrates 100 years of Disney Animation storytelling by highlighting the stories and people behind key art and artifacts in their collection.

Join Disney Branded Television for an exclusive showcase that highlights a legacy of excellence in storytelling and includes talent appearances, performances, and never-before-seen previews of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Junior.

Join cast and filmmakers from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning hit Encanto for stories from the making of the film - and even a few surprises!

On The Red Carpet’s Storytellers Spotlight celebrates the magic of Disney with diverse voices from Disney+, Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics, Hulu, Freeform, Disney Channel, National Geographic, and Disney on Broadway!

Celebrate the writing of author Ridley Pearson and his new book, Cautionary Tales, a collection of scary tales based on Disney films. Get inside scoop on how Ridley and the Walt Disney Archives created a unique and creative continuing partnership.

Disney Imagineers fresh off the launch of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line—the Disney Wish—talk about their experiences bringing this ship to life.

Though he unfortunately won’t be at D23 Expo, get an exclusive first look at Chris Hemsworth’s new Disney+ series Limitless! He puts his body and mind through transformative experiences, sharing tips that can help you too have a healthier life, body, and mind.

Join the iconic Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hairspray on Tour, D23 Mousequerade 2022) as she hosts hopeful celebrity contestants and audience members through a kaleidoscopic world of larger-than-life Disney Games!

Using rarely seen photography, the Walt Disney Archives and special guests present a "true-life" look at the extraordinary construction and opening of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Join The Santa Clauses cast and creatives for a live panel as they discuss the return of the beloved franchise and share a first look at the series coming to Disney+.

Get a first look at the newest animated series coming to Disney+ from Disney Animation with directors Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy.

Producers from Walt Disney Archives, Semmel Exhibitions, and Studio TK reveal illuminating details about the all-new exhibition celebrating 100 Years of Disney Wonder, scheduled to premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February 2023.

D23 schedule for Sunday, September 11

