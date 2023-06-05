Apple AR/VR headset design leaks appear just before WWDC 2023

We will hopefully see the Apple VR/AR headset in the metal, at long last, during WWDC 2023 later today. And when we see it, according to leaker Unknownz21, we may see a device that bears some resemblance to the AirPods Max.

The headset will apparently feature a button on the left side, and a Digital Crown on the right, which are the same controls as you'd find on the AirPods Max's left earcup. Unknownz21 also describes the headset as having a curved frame and front glass panel, which they also compare to Apple's headphones.

We'll apparently also see a pair of vents on the top of the headset, either in the form of single cut-outs or multiple small holes, and another series of small holes on the bottom of the headset near the back.

This doesn't give us a particularly full picture of how the headset will look. But considering we've only seen unofficial renders up to now, we're unlikely to get a better impression of the headset's design until Apple actually shows it off.

More mysterious features

There are other parts of the headset's design and feature set that Unknownz21 doesn't mention. That includes things like the alleged separate battery pack that the Apple headset requires for power, nor other tipped features like dual 4K displays, or an all-new interface named either realityOS or xrOS, featuring a reworked version of FaceTime.

We've heard that the Apple headset may not go on sale until December, even if it is unveiled today at WWDC. But you can be sure that anything announced today at WWDC will be covered in our WWDC 2023 live blog, and we'll go hands-on with Apple's new VR device as soon as we can post-announcement to give you insight into what it can do and how well it works.