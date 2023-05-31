WWDC 2023 could see launch of ‘several new Macs’ along with Apple mixed reality headset — here’s what we know

WWDC is normally a software-focussed event, with Apple revealing all the ins and outs of its next generation operating systems for phones, Macs, wearables and more. WWDC 2023 is shaping up to be very different, and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman is expecting a huge range of hardware to appear at the show.

Gurman has a pretty good record with his Apple insider information, and he’s expecting this year’s WWDC keynote to be the longest ever. Why? Because he claims Apple will be showing off new operating systems, the long-awaited Apple VR/AR headset and “several new Macs."

I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours.May 31, 2023 See more

The Apple headset has been rumored to launch at WWDC for some time now, and the latest influx of leaks seem to corroborate that info. The presence of new Macs hasn’t been quite so definitive, and the recent rumors have been a bit inconsistent in how many Macs might appear — or indeed which models.

Recently Gurman tweeted that Apple will start accepting trade-ins on various Mac models on June 5, including the Mac Studio, 13-inch MacBook Air M2 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2. Reading between the lines it suggests Apple may be offering refreshed versions of all three devices and wants to encourage existing owners to upgrade.

Predictions for upcoming Mac models include a brand new Mac Studio, designed as a stop-gap for a future Mac Pro update, alongside the first-ever MacBook Air 15-inch. The latter would give those looking for a big screen a much more affordable alternative to the $2,499 16-inch MacBook Pro. We've asked some analysts about the possible 15-inch MacBook Air pricing, and it could be in the $1,299 to $1,499 range.

Three more unreleased Mac models have been spotted in the back-end of Apple’s Find My network, but details on these machines are scant.

The M3 chip isn’t expected to launch until later this year, which will undoubtedly lead to a new wave of updated Macs and MacBooks — like the Mac Mini, iMac, MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro if Apple hans’t killed off the 13-inch model already. So which models could we see at WWDC?

There’s always the chance that some M2 models may be re-released with an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. An M2 Pro Mac mini has been rumored for some time, with benchmarking scores leaking out at the start of the year — making it a likely candidate. And if the Mac mini is getting a more powerful chipset, there’s no reason why other devices couldn’t either.

Plus, Apple may consider variants with an M2 Pro or M2 Max to be totally different devices — bumping up the combined total ever so slightly.

But we’ll just have to wait for WWDC to roll around to find out for sure. In the meantime be sure to check out our WWDC 2023 hub for all the latest news and rumors, as well as hubs for iOS 17, macOS 14, the 15-inch MacBook Air and the Apple VR/AR headset.