How to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote live stream: Apple headset, new Macs, iOS 17 and more

Watching the WWDC 2023 keynote live stream means you'll find out the latest Apple news as it's unveiled during this year's developer conference. And as WWDC 2023 rumors have indicated, that could mean new hardware.

Already, several new Macs have been tipped for an appearance at WWDC 2023. But they might not even be the biggest unveiling of the afternoon. It's widely anticipated that the Apple Reality Pro, the long-awaited Apple VR/AR headset, will receive a preview during the WWDC keynote.

In addition to all that hardware, we can expect the usual software previews for updates Apple has planned later this year. So watching the WWDC 2023 keynote live stream will also be your first chance to see what's in store for the software that powers your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac.

We'll be at WWDC 2023, with a live blog updating you on all of Apple's announcements. But if you want to see for yourself what Apple is cookkng up, here's how to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote live stream.

When is the WWDC 20023 keynote?

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is an annual get-together for the people tha build the software that run on various Apple devices — everything from phones and tablets to watches and laptops. Apple typically uses the event to preview software releases coming out later in the year, so that developers can update existing apps and build new software that takes advantage of the coming features. Past WWDCs have also included hardware announcements, usually devices aimed at the developers in attendance.

This year's edition of WWDC runs from June 5 to June 9. The event kicks off on Monday, June 5, with a keynote that begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.

How can I watch the WWDC 2023 keynote live stream?

The easiest way to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote is to head to Apple's website, where the live stream will appear on the day WWDC 2023 gets underway. Apple also posts the WWDC 2023 keynote livestream on its YouTube channel. You'll find a placeholder for the WWCC 2023 keynote live stream there at the moment. It's safe to assume that video, which we've embedded below, will switch over to the live feed as we get closer to the 10 a.m. PT start time on June 5.

If you own an Apple TV or had a device like the iPhone which features Apple's TV app, you'll also be able to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote from that device. A keynote live stream will be available in the TV app on June 5.

What could Apple announce during the WWDC 2023 keynote?

(Image credit: Apple)

We're expecting a packed WWDC 2023 keynote that's likely to feature a mix of software previews and new hardware announcements. The latter could include our first-ever look at Apple's VR/AR headset, which is likely to be called the Apple Reality Pro.

Apple Reality Pro: Perhaps no announcement out of WWDC 2023 will capture as much attention as the potential arrival of an Apple mixed reality headset. The device isn't even official yet, and it's already generating a good deal of attention ahead of WWDC.

Apple Reality Pro specs leaks claim the headset will feature twin 1.4-inch displays with a 4,0000-ppi pixel density and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. A knob on the headset supposedly will let you switch between virtual reality views and a pass-through view in which you'll be able to see the world around.

(Image credit: Concept Central/YouTube)

WWDC will likely see the debut of xrOS, the software that will power the Apple headset. iPad apps will supposedly run natively on the headset, though we expect to see purpose-built apps as well — particularly during on-stage demos that will make up the WWDC 2023 keynote.

New Macs: It seems unlikely the M3 chip will appear at WWDC — that new Apple silicon is more likely to show up later in 2023 — but that's not stopping Apple from possibly rolling out new hardware at WWDC. That could include a brand new Mac Studio that follows up on the desktop Apple released last year. An updated machine, potentially powered by an M2 chip, would certainly fit in with the developer crowd attending WWDC.

(Image credit: Future)

A laptop could also be on the agenda, with rumors suggesting that Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air. Presumably, the device would be a cheaper alternative to the 16-inch MacBook Pro while also hastening the removal of the 13-inch MacBook Pro from Apple's laptop offerings.

iOS 17: Of all the software Apple previews at WWDC 2023, the latest version of iOS could grab the most attention, given the importance of the iPhone in Apple's lineup. iOS 17 is supposedly a more substantial update than first thought, though it's still more fine-tuning the iPhone software with some oft-requested features, according to rumors. The iPhone software could add a new journaling app while providing make-overs for existing apps such as Health and Wallet. Possible new features include Active Widgets and the opportunity to turn your iPhone into a smart screen when it's charging.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Nearly all of the iOS 17 features are likely to appear in iPadOS 17 as well. That's Apple's tablet software, which could also see a few iPad-specific additions.

Other software previews: iOS 17 has been the subject of the most pre-WWDC rumors, but it won't be the only software on display at WWDC. macOS, watchOS and TVOS and slated to get updates of their own.

The biggest news surrounding macOS 14 involves gaming features for Macs, with No Man Sky potentially adding macOS compatibility. We'd expect power management and health tracking capabilities to be at the top of the watchOS 10 feature list. tvOS 17 figures to show off interface improvements if there are any changes to be previewed at all.

Developer releases of all the software discussed above should happen at WWDC. We'd expect public betas to arrive toward the end of June, with full release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 coming later in the fall.