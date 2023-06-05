Apple VR/AR headset shipments could be delayed until 2024

While the Apple VR/AR headset is expected to launch at today’s WWDC , the headset isn't likely to be available for purchase until later in the year. And now, it could be even longer before you get your hands on Apple's new headset.

Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is now projecting that the Apple headset won't begin mass shipments until late Q4 2023 (October to December) — or even early 2024. They also say that shipments in 2023 may be lower than expected but that Apple investors aren't particularly worried about it as long as today's announcement is a hit.

預測更新：1. Apple AR/MR頭戴裝置的大量出貨時間為4Q23底或2024年初 (vs. 先前預期的3Q23)。2. 2023年的出貨量可能將低於市場預期。不過，對投資人而言，現在的觀察重點已非出貨量，而是新產品發布能否說服人Apple的AR/MR頭戴裝置是下一個消費電子的明星產品。--Forecast updates:1. Mass…June 5, 2023 See more

First, the good news. If Kuo is right, there's still no reason to expect Apple will delay the announcement of its new mixed-reality headset, which could be called the Apple XR or the Apple Reality Pro. There's also no expectation that Apple will further delay you from being able to order the headset later this year.

However, it looks like once you order the headset, you may be stuck playing the waiting game. We had already been expecting that shipments could be coming late in the year. A recent report from Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring had tipped the Apple Reality Pro release date for December, with mass production to kick into high gear sometime in October. Now Kuo says to temper those expectations even further, suggesting that you may not even be able to get the headset until early next year.

Of course, none of this is a guarantee. Kuo at one point projected that Apple would ship the Apple VR/AR headset at the end of 2022. Obviously, that didn't happen, as it's now June 2023 and the headset still hasn't even been officially announced. So as always, take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Still, it does seem like if you order the Apple mixed reality headset you shouldn't expect to receive it in time for the holidays. Most likely, this is not going to be an easy-to-get virtual reality headset, even if you can afford the expensive $2,000 - $3,000 rumored price tag. But hopefully, we should know a lot more in a few hours. So make sure to follow our WWDC 2023 live blog now for the latest Apple headset news and all the big announcements from Apple.