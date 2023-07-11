I've tried dozens of earbuds — these are the 5 best Prime Day deals I'd recommend

Prime Day deals are the perfect excuse to pick up a new pair of wireless earbuds, but with dozens of different options on sale at Amazon, it's important to know which ones are actually worth your money.

I've tried enough wireless earbuds over the years to help you find the best Prime Day headphone deals from brands like Apple, Sony and more. Wireless earbuds vary greatly in terms of price, comfort, performance and battery life, so you'll want to have some sense of what you're looking for before buying.

For example, AirPods (2nd Gen) for $89 on Amazon is a bargain. But if you want noise-cancellation, you might be better suited with the Sony LinkBuds S for $128 on Amazon. That's just to say there is plenty to choose from, and right now there's savings to be had on models from practically every major wireless earbud manufacturer.

See my favorite Prime Day earbuds deals below. As a reminder, Prime Day only lasts though June 12, so don't hesitate if a deal catches your eye — err, ear.

AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $89. These entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Keep in mind that we have seen them fall to $79 in the past, but that deal rarely stays in stock long.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

This Prime Day headphones deal gets you one of the best wireless earbuds on the market for a bargain price. The Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Android and Apple ecosystems, featuring IPX4 water resistance rating, sweat resistance and a built-in microphone. $89 is the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds, so this is a great deal.

Jabra Elite 5: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 5 are great noise-canceling earbuds with excellent call quality. They're a great productivity companion to have around when you're working from home or in the office. They offer plenty of useful features, and sound quality is on par with other earbuds in this price range. This is the lowest price we've ever seen them on sale.

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon

The Sony LinkBuds S are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever reviewed. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance. They're normally $199, so the Prime Day discount is one you shouldn't miss.