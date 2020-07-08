IPVanish now offers unlimited devices on one single VPN plan

U.S.-based IPVanish is one of the best VPN providers on the market, and has just announced the removal of its already generous 10-device limit. Now users can cover an unlimited number of devices on a single plan.

This update offers an extra point of differentiation for IPVanish in a market that's becoming ever-more crowded and competitive by the day. It also puts it alongside budget rival Surfshark as one of the only well-known and trusted providers to offer unlimited connections.

While existing users and new subscribers alike are only permitted to share plans with those that live under the same roof, this is still a great bonus for those in tech-filled households where each individual might own half a dozen or more devices that connect to the internet.

It's interesting to note that IPVanish's previous limit of 10 devices was a product of a licensing agreement rather than technical limitations. However, the provider has now made changes to this policy, and the result is an increase in both value and privacy for the consumer.

IPVanish told Tom's Guide, "Through this change we’re doubling down on our commitment to zero logs.

"In standard VPN industry practice – even when neither connection nor activity logs are stored – active points of network access are tallied in order to prevent infractions of abuse. With this move, however, that's completely eliminated."

Is this VPN worth the money?

Thanks to IPVanish's selection of apps for a wide range of devices, users will actually be able to put this unlimited connection policy to use. iPhones and Android devices are supported alongside Windows, Mac and Linux PCs, plus routers too.

IPVanish also offers a free 250GB SugarSync storage plan with every subscription, so as a bundle it offers good value for money.

Tom's Guide readers are entitled to a variety of already-discounted plans starting at $5.20 a month, and this unlimited-connections policy adds real extra value to IPVanish. So if you've got a bucket-load of devices and want to keep them all secure and protected with a zero-logging VPN, IPVanish just got a whole lot more tempting.

IPVanish deal | Cover unlimited devices on one plan

Already a big hitter, IPVanish has just upped its game by offering unlimited devices on all its plans. Starting at $5.20/mo and combined with 250Gb of free SugarSync storage, that makes IPVanish one of the best-value VPNs on the market. And, if you're not sure, you'll also have a 30-day money-back guarantee to make sure you're happy with the service.

View Deal