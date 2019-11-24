Hurry! Walmart has the cheapest PS4 Pro Black Friday deal ever

We've seen a lot of Black Friday deals these past few weeks, but this deal right here is probably the best one we've seen to date. (Especially if you're a gamer).

For a limited time, Walmart has the PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle on sale for $299. Back in September, we predicted the PS4 Pro would hit that price and here we are now. Black Friday PS4 deals will not get better than this. (Heads up: if the Call of Duty Bundle sells out, you can get the console alone for $299, which is still an amazing deal even without the free game).

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $299

This is the best Black Friday deal we've seen so far. Get the PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle on sale for just $299. Not only is that the cheapest price ever for the PS4 Pro, but you're also getting a free game. View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299

If Walmart's main PS4 Pro bundle deal sells out, you can still get the PS4 Pro console for $299. Sure, there's no game included, but this is still the best price we've seen for Sony's 4K console and an amazing deal on its own. View Deal

Here's a little deal history on the PS4 Pro. On Amazon Prime Day, Amazon had the console on sale for $349, which at the time was an all-time price low. In early October, Rakuten had the PS4 Pro on sale for $305, which at the time was the lowest price ever. Now Walmart is blowing both Amazon and Rakuten out of the water with today's deal.

The PS4 Pro supports 4K gaming and streaming. It sports a somewhat bulky (and dated) triple-decker design, but it can be positioned vertically or horizontally. More importantly, it delivers bona fide 4K gaming with a gorgeous injection of color, thanks to its HDR support.

Walmart's PS4 prices are valid through Cyber Monday, but we'd recommend just buying it now because it will likely sell out fast. (If another retailer were to undercut Walmart's price, we don't predict it being by more than $10 — if that).

