Hurry! Verizon's Black Friday deal gives you a free iPhone 13

If you're planning on buying one of the leading flagship phones any time soon, Verizon's offering discounts on all the top models that should convince you it's time to seal the deal. But you better act within the next day, before these Black Friday Verizon deals expire.

Right now Verizon is taking anywhere from $800 to $1,000 off everything from the iPhone 13 to the Galaxy S21 when you trade in your current phone and sign up for a new unlimited plan with the carrier. In addition, Verizon is also offering new customers a $1,000 gift card in case there are any cancellation fees you need to cover with your current wireless provider.

The catch? This particular deal only lasts through Wednesday (Nov. 17). We can probably expect additional Black Friday phone deals from Verizon after that point, but getting anywhere from $1,800 to $2,000 back on a phone purchase is a pretty tough deal to pass up.

iPhone 13: Get up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon iPhone 13: Get up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

All of the new iPhones are eligible for savings when you trade-in an older phone and sign up for an unlimited data plan at Verizon. New customers also qualify for a $1,000 gift card when switching service to Big Red.

What makes Verizon's current offer so sweet is that it applies to the best phones out there. You can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 or — if you prefer Android devices — the Galaxy S21. Google's newly released Pixel 6 Pro is eligible for an $800 discount, while foldable devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 can receive a $1,000 rebate from Verizon with trade-in.

The more recent your phone, the higher the return on your trade-in will be. But the good news is that Verizon also accepts broken phones as part of its trade-in promotion.

Galaxy S21: Get up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon Galaxy S21: Get up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Like the iPhone, Samsung's flagship is in line for a big discount at Verizon for anyone who trades in their phone and commits to an unlimited data plan. A $1,000 gift card for new customers can also act as incentive to jump over to Verizon.

Existing Verizon customers aren't totally shut out of this deal. Trading in your current phone can net you up to $440 off the cost of a new flagship device with any unlimited plan.

Pixel 6 Pro: Get up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon Pixel 6 Pro: Get up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

The latest Google flagship is also in line for an $800 discount with trade-in. That won't cover the full cost of the $899 phone, but the $1,000 gift card new customers get can erase any outstanding cost, too.

If you're debating whether a switch to Verizon is worth the big savings on any of these phones, we've got a closer look at the best Verizon phone plans, including the unlimited options that are required to reap the benefits of the above deals. And we're monitoring the best Black Friday deals to find out where else you can save during your holiday shopping.