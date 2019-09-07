How to Watch USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream Trojans vs. Cardinal College Football

Even the biggest west coast football fans will admit that 2018 was a down year for the Pac-12. But we'll see if things have improved for this college football season tonight (Sept. 7) as the USC Trojans face the Stanford Cardinal in an early season conference clash.

Want to stay up late to watch the USC vs. Stanford game? You've got many ways to tune in, including live streaming options that bring you the game no matter where you happen to be.

When can I watch the USC vs. Stanford game?

Get set for a late night kickoff. The USC vs. Stanford game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. ESPN will broadcast the game in the U.S., while U.K. viewers can watch USC vs. Stanford on BTSport 1.

How can I use a VPN to watch USC vs. Stanford?

If you're out of the country Saturday night, but still want to watch the USC vs. Stanford game, you could give a virtual private network, or VPN, a try. Using a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're back home, so that you can get access to the same streaming services you would enjoy back in your home country.

Not sure which VPN to use? We've tested many services to find the best overall VPN, and we recommend ExpressVPN. It has the best set of features, and you'll appreciate its customer service. Here's how it compares to other top VPNs that can help you live stream sports like the USC vs. Stanford game.

ExpressVPN: When we tested ExpressVPN, we found superior performance and responsive customer service. ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries, so the service will have you covered no matter where you are. And the VPN is pretty easy to use, too. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

NordVPN: If you value privacy, go with NordVPN. It uses 2084-bit encryption, and it also works well with streaming services — handy when you want to stream a college football game. While NordVPN costs $11.95 per month, you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.

View Deal

TunnelBear: It's not the best-performing service we tested, but TunnelBear is good when you need a VPN for a one-time-only event like the USC vs. Stanford game. It's easy to use, and only costs $9.99 a month.View Deal

How can I live stream the USC vs. Stanford game?

Everything ESPN broadcasts streams on its website or on its mobile app (Android, iOS). So when the Trojans and Cardinal are ready to kick off, fire up either option to live stream the game.

One caveat, though: you'll need to be a cable or satellite TV subscriber. ESPN requires you to sign in with your TV provider to enjoy its streaming options, so anyone who's cancelled cable will need to consider other options.

How can I live stream the USC vs. Stanford game without a cable subscription?

Don't despair if you've cut the cable cord. You can still watch USC vs. Stanford. You'll just need to sign up for a streaming service that includes ESPN. The good news is that includes most services, which also offer ESPN as part of their basic subscription tiers. (The exception is, ironically, the sports-focused Fubo.TV, which doesn't have access to any ESPN channels.)

Here are your best bets if you're looking for a streaming service that includes ESPN.

AT&T Now: The service formerly known as DirecTV starts at $50 a month for a package that includes ESPN.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's $45 monthly package includes ESPN in its live streaming service. There's also a cloud DVR feature for recording games to watch later.View Deal

PlayStation Vue: The streaming service's entry-level Access package starts at $50 a month and includes ESPN. But right now a special takes $10 off the price of PlayStation Vue's Core package, so instead of paying $55 a month, you'll pay $45 and get more channels.View Deal

Sling TV: Sling TV's Orange package, normally $25 a month, includes ESPN. A current promotion cuts the price to $15 a month for your first month.View Deal