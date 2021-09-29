How to watch The Problem with Jon Stewart online for free

We will look for our moment of zen when we watch The Problem with Jon Stewart online with Apple TV Plus this week — and you may not even have to pay to watch. The series is, outside of random appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stewart's return to television, with some twists on The Daily Show's format that helped him become a household name.

First and foremost, The Problem with Jon Stewart (he's right, the title needs a comma) is not airing daily. It's not even weekly, like Last Week Tonight with Jon Oliver. The Problem airs every other week. And unlike The Daily Show or Last Week Tonight, The Problem is an hour-long deep dive into a single topic.

Stewart's new program looks to not just make us laugh, but analyze how these terrible situations can be fixed. His guests will include "people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact," according to Apple.

Topics for the series will include domestic stories such as comprehensive veteran care and improving support for the American working class, and the show will also tackle global issues. Going by the trailer, which you can watch below, space travel and slave labor will also be discussed.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Problem with Jon Stewart online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch The Problem with Jon Stewart for free

The Problem with Jon Stewart episodes 1 will stream on Apple TV Plus on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 12 a.m. PT.

Following episodes will debut every other week.

Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries around the world. And you can sample its offerings for free, thanks to its 7-day free trial.