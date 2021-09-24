How to watch Netflix's TUDUM livestream online: Start time, schedule and more

The world tunes into watch Netflix's TUDUM to see what's next for the biggest streamer, as it previews its upcoming plans to stay in the top ranks of the best streaming services.

Netflix Tudum Start time The three-hour Netflix TUDUM stream begins at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST. You can watch it below with the YouTube embed, and on Netflix's Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

In the era of virtual events, and with conventions such as San Diego Comic-Con all but nonexistent, a new way to disseminate announcements has taken over. And they're all basically copying something that started in 2011: the Nintendo Direct (where the video game company streams a bunch of rapid-fire title announcements).

But since Netflix does everything a little differently, it's even invented its own name for the event: "TUDUM." That's how Netflix spells out the first noise you hear when you watch something on the service. Also, while Nintendo's live-streamed presentations don't tend to go that long, Netflix is spending three whole hours for all the big news.

And Netflix is packing TUDUM with all the celebrities it can fit into three hours. Everyone from Dwayne Johnson to Charlize Theron will be showing us something new, and the list includes plenty of other big names such as Idris Elba and Jason Bateman.

Here's the trailer:

How to watch Netflix TUDUM online

You don't need to go anywhere but here to watch Netflix's TUDUM — as we've got the embed for it below. That said, if you want to "tudum" on your TV, find the Netflix channel on your smart TV or streaming device's YouTube app — and then look for "TUDUM: A NETFLIX GLOBAL FAN EVENT"

Netflix's TUDUM schedule and speakers

Hour one of TUDUM (12 p.m. - 1 p.m. ET) is headlined by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson promoting his action movie Red Notice (which co-stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds). Then, we hope to hear about Stranger Things season 4 when the Duffers, Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery stop by. Netflix isn't

Jason Bateman will show us the first (video) look at Ozark season 4, and we'll also see some of Bridgerton season 2 when Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran stop in.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Then, we'll see video and posters for Neil Gaiman's The Sandman in hour 2 of TUDUM (1 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET). This section will also give us the opening credits for the live-action Cowboy Bebop show and a sneak peak of Cobra Kai season 4.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lastly, TUDUM hour three (2 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET) will give us a whole lot of Witcher, with first looks at a bunch of stuff (we're hoping for more Witcher season 2 previews). We're also expecting the Emily In Paris season 2 release date, and greetings from Imelda Staunton from The Crown season 5's set.

We're also expecting to hear more about Umbrella Academy season 3 and Army of Thieves.

(Image credit: Netflix)