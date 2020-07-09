How to watch Expecting Amy: Schumer's docuseries on HBO Max

Expecting Amy release date, where to watch Expecting Amy debuted today Thursday, July 9. It's an HBO Max exclusive, so folks with just HBO will need to figure out if they get HBO Max.

One of HBO Max's biggest new shows is here, so it's time to watch Expecting Amy. All three episodes of Schumer's new docuseries, which tracks her path to parenthood debuted today, so you can either watch them all as one long movie, or split them up over this upcoming weekend.

While Schumer's fans will be excited to get this very candid behind the scenes view of the comedian -- which follows her from the discovery of her pregnancy to her marriage and through to the birth of her child -- that's not all we get. Expecting Amy also documents another of her creations: a stand-up comedy special.

Schumer, as we all expect, gives audiences a very raw and uncut view of her life during this time. Her pregnancy is far from smooth sailing, and dives into her marriage to husband Chris Fischer, which isn't the most public story so far.

Expecting Amy was produced by Schumer herself, and directed and edited by Alexander Hammer, who edited the live performance parts of Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Expecting Amy:

How to watch Expecting Amy in the US

You can now watch Expecting Amy on HBO Max, as it dropped earlier today (July 9). Of course, you're gonna need a device that supports it, which can be annoying to find when HBO Max isn't on Roku or Fire TV. HBO Max is on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android and Android TV, Chromecast, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, as well as Samsung TVs from 2016 and later.

Additionally, HBO Max has a huge library filled by WarnerMedia's brands. So, it's the place to watch all of Friends, all of The Big Bang Theory, all of South Park and more. Plus, the service has originals like the Anna Kendrick rom-com Love Life. I've recently been binge-watching the recent classic animated series Adventure Time on the service.

How to watch Expecting Amy in Canada

Even though HBO Max isn't in Canada, Expecting Amy will be available for our friends in the great white north. They just need Crave, where it debuted today (July 9) just like in the U.S..

How to watch Expecting Amy in the UK

While some HBO shows have gone to Sky Atlantic, it appears that Expecting Amy's HBO Max-ness means it won't be available in the United Kingdom. Americans abroad should check out a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to try it out.

HBO Max is expected to one day launch in the UK, but no date has been given. Expecting Amy is also considered a show that should wind up overseas eventually, at a to be determined date.

Expecting Amy trailer

In the Expecting Amy trailer, we get a very unfiltered view of Schumer herself, talking into her phone as she's just discovered that she is pregnant. The cameras then follow her to New York City's iconic Comedy Cellar standup club, and throughout her road to giving birth.

Expecting Amy cast

Expecting Amy, as its title suggests, is headlined by actor/comedian Amy Schumer, who's previously starred in Trainwreck and Inside Amy Schumer.

Joining her, as themselves, are a series of Schumer's friends (famous and otherwise) and family: