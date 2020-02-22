How to watch England vs Ireland: Live stream Six Nations 2020 rugby online now

You'll want an England vs Ireland live stream to see if the latter can secure the Triple Crown. Yes, a Grand Slam (secured with the 24-15 victory at Twickenham in March of 2018) isn't enough for Ireland. Safe to say the Ireland team comes into this Six Nations 2020 match with a full head of steam, defeating Scotland and Wales in the first two games of the tournament.

Can they continue this Six Nations 2020 dominance, and prove that they're the masters of Rugby across Europe? Well, their captain Johnny Sexton sure seems confident with Devin Toner's call-up, as the fan-favorite's got 69 caps and is returning after a startling benching that sat him from the World Cup squad.

Those unable to attend, though, aren't out of luck. England vs Ireland Live stream start right now, but they’re not difficult to get, at least if you've got our guide to catching the game. And don't worry, you can catch this bout from anywhere on earth, on the service of your choice.

England vs Ireland start time, channel England vs Ireland begins at 3 p.m. GMT on Sunday, Feb. 23. That's 10 a.m. Eastern and 7 a.m. Pacific.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the England vs Ireland match?

If you’re traveling, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

Live stream England vs Ireland in the UK, Canada and Australia

Some Six Nations matches have aired on BBC, but England vs Ireland is on ITV SPORT. You can also stream the match on ITV Hub,on mobile devices and tablets.

If you're in Canada, you'll need to turn to DAZN, another streaming service that offers access to boxing and other fight games, but also rugby matchups. DAZN costs $100 per year.

If you're in Australia, you've got two options. The first, the beIN Sports subscription service is showing every game of the 2020 Six Nations. Foxtel customers can just add beIN channels to their package for $19.99, and there's also a two-week free trial to start.

How to watch England vs Ireland in the US

If you want to watch England vs Ireland live, you need to pay up for NBC Sports Gold, which costs $80 per year. There's also the more expensive NBC Sports Gold rugby package to get Premiership Rugby League coverage and the Heineken Champions Cup. Either way, grab the NBC Sports Gold app, which is on phones, tablets and streaming devices.

But say you can wait a little bit, and you get NBCSN sports channel. England vs Ireland is on tape delay on that network, starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

