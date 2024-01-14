How to watch Big Boys season 2 online for free – stream from anywhere

The boys are back in town, and true to form they've not got any student digs. Unlike in fresher's year, however, any work that Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) and Danny (Jon Pointing) put in now actually counts towards their degrees. That means biweekly all-nighters at the library and fewer evenings on the lash. Eventually, at least... maybe. Big Boys season 2 airs on Channel 4 from Sunday, January 14 in the U.K. – and Brits abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

While Danny focuses on the numbers game, Corinne (Izuka Hoyle) and Yemi (Olisa Odele) successfully refine their pulling techniques and Jack has a revelatory experience of his own, a gay encounter that leads to a new object of obsession. Move over, Alison Hammond, Jack's heart belongs to a sexy Brent University lecturer now.

Danny's estranged father, Dennis (Marc Warren), re-enters the picture claiming to have grown up, but not everyone's convinced. Under pressure to accept his olive branch, however, and having witnessed Jack's grief at his own father's passing at close quarters, Danny doesn't feel like he's got much choice but to accept Dennis' words at face value.

Jack, Danny and Corinne, meanwhile, get a rude awakening when they dip their toes into the world of work, a living nightmare conducted by a roll call of excruciatingly eager office drones.

Big Boys season 2 premieres with a double-header on Sunday, January 14 from 10 p.m. GMT on Channel 4. Subsequent instalments of the six-episode season will air at the same time each Sunday. Big Boys season 2 will also be available to stream through Channel 4’s FREE on-demand service (with a TV license). All episodes became available to stream via Channel 4 Plus, the paid tier of the broadcaster's online platform, on Friday, December 29. A subscription costs £3.99 a month or £39.99 a year after a 7-day free trial. Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch Big Boys season 2 live or on-demand by downloading a handy tool called a VPN.

How to watch Big Boys season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently off traveling in a country where Channel 4 isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more down to a minimum of $6.67).

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Channel 4 and stream new episodes of Big Boys season 2 online.

How to watch Big Boys season 2 online in Australia

Big Boys season 2 hits Paramount Plus in Australia on Thursday, January 18. At the time of writing it isn't clear if all six episodes will be available to stream from day one. A subscription to the streamer costs AU$9.99 a month after a one-week free trial. Remember: if you're based in Australia but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to Stan and stream Big Boys season 2. All you need is a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Big Boys season 2 in the U.S. or Canada?

As of yet, no plans have been announced to release Big Boys in the U.S. or Canada.

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend ExpressVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Big Boys season 2 cast

Dylan Llewellyn as Jack

Jon Pointing as Danny

Camille Coduri as Peggy, Jack's mum

Annette Badland as Nanny Bingo

Katy Wix as Jules

Izuka Hoyle as Corinne

Olisa Odele as Yemi

Harriet Webb as Shannon

Marc Warren as Dennis, Danny’s dad

Louisa Harland as Kerry

Madelyn Smedley as Sally