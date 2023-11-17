How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving online

Trying to figure out how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving? While Apple TV still holds the rights to stream the classic holiday special year-round, it is available for free for a few days on other channels leading up to Thanksgiving.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving cheat sheet Streaming service: Apple TV Plus

Run-time: 30 minutes

Director: Bill Melendez, Phil Roman

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Original release date: 1973

While not as popular as A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is the third leg of the Peanuts holiday triumvirate.

Like a classic sitcom, Charlie Brown finds himself having to host Thanksgiving dinner for Marcie, Peppermint Patty, Franklin, and the rest of the gang on short notice. However, he has neither the time nor the ingredients for a proper feast, so he enlists Snoopy and Woodstock to help make a meal out of toast, popcorn, and jelly beans.

The plot of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving treads a little over the same ground as the Christmas special, but it does feature Snoopy and Woodstock more.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving from anywhere on earth

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to stream only on Apple TV Plus. For most of the year, you will need a subscription, but it will be available for free on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18 -19, 2023.

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus isn't available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free

In years past, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving was available on PBS or some other network, but unfortunately, this is no longer the case. However, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available on Apple TV Plus for free — meaning, you don't need to sign up for a subscription — on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, 2023.

If you want to watch it closer to Thanksgiving itself, you could also sign up for Apple TV Plus, which offers a free 7-day trial for new members.