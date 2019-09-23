Trending

Disney Plus Preorders Now Available: Here's How to Get It

By Streaming 

Much cheaper than Netflix

Attendees visit the Disney+ streaming service booth at the D23 Expo, billed as the "largest Disney fan event in the world," on August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. - Disney Plus will launch on November 12 and will compete with out streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, HBO Now and soon Apple TV Plus.
(Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Disney Plus, one of the more exciting streaming options in a now-seriously overcrowded field is less than 2 months away (it launches Nov. 12). So, during last night's Emmys, Disney opened up availability for subscribing to the streaming service. Here's how to pre-order Disney Plus!

The service either costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (a savings of $13.98). Disney's D23 fan club members had an even sweeter option, which essentially took 1 year off on a 3 year plan, but that's long since expired.

MORE: Disney Plus vs. Apple TV Plus: Why Disney Has a Huge Advantage

At the time of publishing the list of Disney Plus' supported devices is good with one gaping hole that may worry some. The service will be on Roku, Chromecast, iPhones and iPads, Android phones and Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox one and PS4 — which, yep, means Amazon Fire may not get the service. That could easily be ironed out if the companies come to an agreement.

Here's how to pre-order Disney Plus.

1. Navigate to https://preview.disneyplus.com/.

Disney Plus Signup Steps

(Image credit: Disney)

2. Select monthly or annual billing.

Disney Plus Signup Steps

(Image credit: Disney)

3. Enter your email address and click Agree & Continue.

Disney Plus Signup Steps

Think about unchecking that box for more emails.

(Image credit: Disney)

4. Enter a password (don't recycle) and click continue.

Disney Plus signup

(Image credit: Disney)

5. Fill out your billing info and click Agree & Subscribe.

Disney Plus Signup Steps

(Image credit: Disney)

Get ready with our guide to all of the Disney Plus shows and movies!