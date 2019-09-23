Disney Plus Preorders Now Available: Here's How to Get It

Disney Plus, one of the more exciting streaming options in a now-seriously overcrowded field is less than 2 months away (it launches Nov. 12). So, during last night's Emmys, Disney opened up availability for subscribing to the streaming service. Here's how to pre-order Disney Plus!

The service either costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (a savings of $13.98). Disney's D23 fan club members had an even sweeter option, which essentially took 1 year off on a 3 year plan, but that's long since expired.

At the time of publishing the list of Disney Plus' supported devices is good with one gaping hole that may worry some. The service will be on Roku, Chromecast, iPhones and iPads, Android phones and Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox one and PS4 — which, yep, means Amazon Fire may not get the service. That could easily be ironed out if the companies come to an agreement.

Here's how to pre-order Disney Plus.

1. Navigate to https://preview.disneyplus.com/.

2. Select monthly or annual billing.

3. Enter your email address and click Agree & Continue.

4. Enter a password (don't recycle) and click continue.

