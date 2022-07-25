Who's ready for summer camp? The Wildcats are! Disney Plus sends High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 to Camp Shallow Lake for s’mores, starlight kisses and, of course, a musical! On this trip, the campers put on a production of Frozen, which means competitive auditions, performance jitters and backstage crises for all.

HSM:TM:TS streaming details High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 premieres Wednesday, July 27 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).

Of course, the burning question on everybody's mind is: Will Olivia Rodrigo will return as Nini? The answer is yes, but on a recurring, limited basis. She has, you know, other stuff going on (like her supernova music career).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 adds some new faces into the mix, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Nini’s old family friend and JoJo Siwa as a former camper. Plus, Corbin Bleu is making a cameo — but not as his character Chad Danforth from the OG High School Musical movie. He's appearing as himself!

Here's everything you need to watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 on Disney Plus. Check out the trailer below:

When does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 come out on Disney Plus?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 premieres on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) Wednesday, July 27 at 3 a.m. ET.

Season 3 consists of eight episodes total, which will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

How to watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episodes schedule

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 1 - July 27

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 2 - August 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 3 - August 10

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 4 - August 17

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 5 - August 24

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 6 - August 31

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 7 - September 7

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 8 - September 14

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 cast

The cast of HSM:TM:TS is led by series regulars:

Joshua Bassett as Ricky

Sofia Wylie as Gina

Matt Cornett as E.J.

Julia Lester as Ashlyn

Dara Reneé as Kourtney

Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos

Saylor Bell Curda as Maddox

Adrian Lyles as Jet

They will be joined by guest stars:

Corbin Bleu as himself

Meg Donnelly as Val

Jason Earles as Dewey Wood

Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn

Aria Brooks as Alex

Liamani Segura as Emmy

Ben Stillwell as Channing

Olivia Rodrigo as Nini

Olivia Rose Keegan as Lily

Larry Saperstein as Big Red

