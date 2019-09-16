Google Pixel 4 XL 5G Is Here to Spoil iPhone 11 Pro's Party

It appears there’s still room for Pixel 4 surprises. According to a Geekbench screenshot that surfaced online, a 5G version of Google’s flagship could join the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in the 2019 lineup.

IndiaShopps spotted Geekbench 5 listing, which reveals scores for a device called the ‘Google Pixel 4 XL 5G.’ It shows 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 855 chipset for the rumored smartphone

(Image credit: IndiaShopps)

We’ve expected Google to implement the Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm's premium chipset, for the Pixel 4 series. But the 5G variant’s RAM amount is larger than previous leaks have suggested for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

This is the first time we’re hearing of a 5G Pixel 4 device, which is odd considering we’re just a few weeks away from Google unveiling the Pixel 4 in October. We should remain a bit skeptical about this rumor.

As for the actual Geekbench scores, the Google Pixel 4 XL 5G achieved a single-core result of 761 and a multi-core result of 2,326. Those scores place the device among the ranks of other Android flagships, but still some ways away from the site’s top rankings. When we run Geekbench for our review of the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, we expect the speed margin to increase.

But a 5G version could give Google an edge on Apple, which is a big feature missing from its iPhone 11 series.

If the current pace of Pixel 4 leaks keeps up, we’ll be finding out more about Google’s newest mobile devices before they’re released next month. Be sure to check our regularly updated Pixel 4 rumor hub for all the latest news, leaks and rumors about the phone so you can stay up to speed.