GameStop PS5 restock confirmed for today — how to get early access

GameStop hasn't held a PS5 restock for more than a week, but that is set to change today (July 27) as the gaming-focused retailer is confirmed to be dropping PS5 stock at 11 a.m. PT.

News of this latest PS5 restock came originally from TechRadar. The site has been contacted by its exclusive GameStop sources with news that the retailer is gearing up to take fresh orders of Sony's in-demand machine later today. This will be GameStop's first PS5 restock since July 16.

PS5 restock at GameStop

TechRadar's tip-off was confirmed just a few hours later when a GameStop newsletter announced the retailer's next PS5 restock is indeed taking place later today. Wario64, a popular stock tracking Twitter account, was one of the first accounts to receive this email and post it online.

PS5 bundles will be available for GameStop Pro Members early access at 8 AM PT today General PS5 landing page: https://t.co/OkOuskWXNF #ad pic.twitter.com/Y4a979dJOYJuly 27, 2021 See more

It was announced last month that GameStop would be giving Pro Reward Card members early access to restocks. The retailer's last three PS5 restocks have all offered premium reward cardholders priority access and the restock taking place today will make use of the same system it's been confirmed..

The Pro member-only window could be followed up by a general sale where anyone can attempt to purchase a PS5. Though don't count on this; previous drops have sold out during the Pro member early access period. We recommend paying the $15 for an annual Pro membership — after all, that’s a small price if it allows you to finally get your hands on a PS5.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page. Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

