Forget AirPods: The excellent Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds are $30 off

The Jabra Elite Active 65t headphones rank among the best wireless earbuds on the market

For a limited time, you can get the Jabra Elite Active 65t for $139.99 at Best Buy. That's $30 off their regular price and one of the best headphone deals you can find right now.

Jabra Elite Active 65t

By blending advanced features and superb sound into a compact, water-resistant package, the Jabra Elite Active 65t set the standard for true wireless sports earbuds.

While they're an older model, the Elite Active 65t still performs highly in all major categories. They deliver up to 5 hours of battery life and are water- and dust-resistant. The small, sleek and unobtrusive design looks great and fits snugly within ears. As we note in our Jabra Elite Active 65t review, they're one of the most comfortable sets of completely cordless Bluetooth earbuds we've ever tested. Those features make them a particularly great option while running or working out.

Audio quality is practically perfect, since the in-ear tips block out most noise. And Jabra offers EQ presets in its app so you can customize the Elite Active 65t's sound to your liking.

As far as battery life, the buds last 5 hours on their own and an additional 10 hours with the charging case.

