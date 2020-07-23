Epic Galaxy S10e deal knocks price to just $499 at Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the best back to school sales we've seen this week.

Today only, it's offering the unlocked Galaxy S10e on sale for $499. That's $200 off and the cheapest Amazon deals we've seen this month.

Unlocked Galaxy S10e: was $699 now $499 @ Amazon

It's no longer Samsung's flagship, but the Galaxy S10e remains a solid Android phone for anyone who's shopping on a budget. It packs a 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (2160 x 1080), Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This upgraded model is now $200 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

In our Galaxy S10e review, we liked its fantastic display, speedy performance, and streamlined software. It offers everything Samsung's pricier Galaxy S10 phones have, but in a smaller form factor. The S10e especially shined when it comes to gaming. We played PUBG Mobile at fully maxed settings and the S10e's performance never faltered.

In terms of cameras, on the rear you get a 16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) lens alongside a 12-MP dual-pixel wide (ƒ/1.5, ƒ/2.4) lens. On the front you'll find a 10-MP dual-pixel (ƒ/1.9) lens. Photo quality is decent, but it's certainly no match for today's better camera phones.

Amazon's deal is valid today only and this might be the best price we see till Amazon Prime Day, so get this while you can.