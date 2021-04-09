Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 14-cup coffee maker is back in stock at Walmart

Drew Barrymore's debut range of kitchenware is back on Walmart's shelves this week, after selling out on its first launch at the end of March. That means you've got another chance to grab this excellent 14-cup touchscreen coffee maker for just $59, with shipping scheduled for April 30.

$59 is an impressive price for a coffee maker with such a large capacity. 14 cups will be perfect for those looking to entertain, but there are also options to brew according to smaller needs. With the choice between three brew strengths, 24 hour programming, an easy to clean build, and an optimal brew temperature of 181-186°F there's plenty of value packed in here.

You'll need to move fast here, though. Unlike other items in the range the coffee maker is only up for pre-order after an incredible initial reception, and the Sage Green colorway is already out of stock.

Not only is this 14-cup touchscreen coffee maker priced particularly well at just $59, but you're getting up to 14 cups of coffee in under 14 minutes here. Not only that, but this machine is 24-hour programmable, with three strength settings, and a brew temperature between 181 and 186°F. This is a popular item, though, so we'd recommend moving fast here. This item will ship on April 30. Available in Black Sesame / Oyster Gray / White Icing

Barrymore launched her Beautiful range exclusively with Walmart, with the collection previously featured on The Drew Barrymore Show. The range features a modern, matte effect design spread across an air fryer, blender, toaster, electric kettle and of course, this feature-packed coffee maker.

The whole Beautiful range is well priced, with the 6 quart air fryer sitting at just $89, the touchscreen blender available for $59, and the one-touch electric kettle coming in at $39.96.

