Cyber Monday arrives early with $129 Garmin Vivoactive 3 deal

Cyber Monday is on the horizon, however, Amazon is currently extending its excellent Black Friday sales. One noteworthy wearables deal cuts the price of one of the best smartwatches you can get in half.

For a limited time, you can get the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch (White) for just $129. Normally, it retails for $249.99, so that's $120 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this feature packed smartwatch.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 features built-in GPS, a heart rate sensor, and more than 15 preinstalled GPS and indoor sports apps.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249.99 now $129 @ Amazon

If you prefer to run with your phone for music, the Vivoactive 3 with GPS is a better deal with all the same workout-tracking features as the pricier model.View Deal

With its always on display, comprehensive fitness tracking, and up to 7-day battery life, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 aims to give the Apple Watch 5 a proverbial run for its money. In our Garmin Vivoactive 3 review, we found it to be an extremely fitness-focused smartwatch and rated it 4 out of 5 stars.

If you're looking for a cheap smartwatch for monitoring yoga, running, swimming, and more, at $120 off, the Vivoactive 3 is a wise choice.

For those athletes who want advanced performance, Amazon also has the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire on sale for $399 ($350 off). Suitable for outdoor adventures, it features GPS, GLONASS, a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter.