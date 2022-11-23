Criminal Minds: Evolution release date and time — how to watch online

Crime never stops, which is why Criminal Minds: Evolution brings back the procedural drama to Paramount Plus. The revival follows members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) as they are faced with a network of serial killers built during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Criminal Minds: Evolution streaming details Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres with two episodes on Thursday (Nov. 24) at 3 a.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K., Canada, Australia — Watch on Disney Plus (Nov. 25)

Original cast members Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster return in their roles, with Zach Gilford joining as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

The elite team faces their greatest threat yet, an UnSub (unknown subject) who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Here's a guide on how to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution.

How to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution for free in the U.S.

New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) and watch Criminal Minds: Evolution without paying.

The first two episodes premiere Thursday, Nov. 24 at 3 a.m. ET. The first season consists of 10 episodes and you'll need Paramount Plus Premium to tune in weekly.

Can you watch Criminal Minds: Evolution in the UK., Canada and Australia?

Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) has expanded to the U.K., Canada and Australia, but Criminal Minds: Evolution isn't streaming there.

Instead, Brits, Canadians and Aussies can watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on the Disney Plus Hot Star channel.

