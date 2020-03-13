Cheap laptop deal at Walmart takes $300 off Acer Aspire 5

It's Pi Day weekend and we're already seeing excellent deals on some of today's best laptops. And if you're looking for a powerful, yet budget-friendly system, you'll want to take advantage of this incredible deal at Walmart.

Currently, the retailer has the Acer Aspire 5 14-inch laptop on sale for just $499. Normally $699, that's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Core i7-powered laptop. This is one of the best laptops deals we've seen.

This Acer Aspire 5 features s a 14-inch 1080p display, Core a i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Although we didn't review this config, design-wise it sports a premium aesthetic with a silver, aluminum hood and embossed Acer logo on the lid.

At 3.8 pounds and 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches, the Aspire 5 is thinner and lighter than the HP 14 Laptop (3.1 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches). It offers an array of ports and slots for connectivity. It packs an RJ45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, a Kensington lock slot and a 3.5mm jack.

Great for day-to-day multitasking and multimedia, the Aspire 5 Slim is steal at $300 off.