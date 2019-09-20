Best Black Friday Walmart Deals and Sales in 2019

Like it or not, Thanksgiving is roughly two months away. That means it's time to talk Black Friday deals. In particular, we want to focus on Black Friday Walmart deals.

Few retailers are as price aggressive as Walmart and the brick-and-mortar giant is renown for its Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday PS4 deals. So what can you expect from Black Friday Walmart in 2019?

To predict what this year's Walmart deals might look like, we're taking a quick peek at some of last year's best Black Friday Walmart deals as well as some of the best Walmart deals of 2019.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday will fall on November 29. However, Black Friday Walmart deals will likely kick off as early as November 1. Black Friday is no longer a one-day event, but instead encompasses parts of late October, November, and December.

Black Friday Walmart deals to watch out for

Last year, Walmart offered three outstanding Black Friday deals that no other retailer came close to matching. It offered two excellent PS4 bundles for $199 and the Samsung Chromebook 3 for just $99. The PS4 bundles were particularly noteworthy because they included popular games like Spider-Man and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Chromebook deal was a bit more complicated as it sold out within minutes. Here in the office, some staff members were able to add the $99 Chromebook to their shopping cart, but shortly after the Chromebook disappeared from their virtual cart. We're hoping Walmart doesn't undergo any Black Friday outages or quirks, but being that it's such a high-traffic day, shoppers should be ready for anything.

TVs also played a huge role during Walmart's Black Friday sales. Vizio, Hisense, Sharp, and TCL TVs were all heavily discounted as were Google smart home devices like the Google Home Mini, which sold for 50% off.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Black Friday Walmart deals: predictions

The tech landscape has drastically changed, and a $199 PS4 bundle won't cut it this year. So here's are the Walmart deals we predict we'll see this holiday season.

Google gear: Amazon doesn't sell Google smart home devices, so our go-to store for Google gear has been Walmart. Last year, the retailer offered the Google Home Mini for just $24. We predict it'll drop in November to $22 (same price as on Prime Day). Meanwhile, we expect to see the Chromecast for $25, the Google Home Hub for $99 and a Google Smart TV Kit (Chromecast + Home Mini) for $45.

PS4 console: Walmart offers excellent Xbox One deals and PS4 deals. This year, we predict Walmart will again offer some $199 PS4 bundles, but they'll also offer more Nintendo Switch bundles and perhaps a modest discount on the new Nintendo Switch Lite. Walmart is also our go-to store for PS4 Pro deals. Sony's premium console hit $350 on Prime Day and $310 around Labor Day. A $299 PS4 Pro is possible, but realistically expect to see the PS4 Pro selling at or around $330.

Xbox One X: Walmart has been offering killer Xbox One X deals all year. At the time of this writing, you can get the Xbox One X with NBA 2K19 for just $339. That's an all-time low price for this console. Is a $299 Xbox One X possible on Black Friday? We think it is, but again quantities will be extremely limited.

Apple Watch: The Apple Watch 3 dropped to $169 this past year, whereas the base Apple Watch 4 hit an all-time low of $299 on Sept. 16 at Walmart. (Granted, it sold out in a minute). Both watches have been on sale consistently since the start of the year and now that the Apple Watch 4 has been discontinued by Apple, we expect the Series 4 to see the most discounts in November.