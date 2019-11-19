Best Black Friday Walmart deals for 2019

Get ready: Black Friday Walmart deals will begin on Wednesday, November 27 at 10pm ET. That's a full 24 hours before Black Friday proper. The retailer's Black Friday deals will include one of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we've seen (see below for details) and massive price drops on iPads, 4K TVs, and gaming consoles.

It's likely that its Cyber Monday deals will start early as well, but if you're looking for deals you can buy now, we're rounding up the best Black Friday Walmart deals currently available. If you can't wait till November 27, Walmart will kick off the holiday season with a pre-Black Friday online only event this Friday at 12am ET.

We expect to see a multitude of Black Friday Walmart deals in the coming days, including 50% off select Google home devices and excellent iPad Black Friday deals. Here's the best of what you can buy now.

Laptops

Acer Aspire 1: was $199 now $149

The Aspire 1 is a super affordable laptop with a stylish design and a 1080p display, which is rare in sub $199 machines. It features a Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMc. It's now $50 off and one of the cheapest early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5: was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best budget laptops you'll find. It sports a Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Motile Laptop: was $699 now $379

Motile is a collaboration between THX, Motile, and AMD. In October, the trio released new Motile laptops designed specifically for entertainment purposes. They're sold exclusively at Walmart and this model on sale packs a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540: was $1,299 now $999

The Legion Y540 is one of Lenovo's budget gaming machines. However, this configuration packs plenty of power including a Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

Smart Home

Home Mini w/ 3 Disney Books: was $49 now $25

The Google Home Mini features an attractive design, great audio, and the ability to control Android TVs and Chromecast. For a limited time, it's $24 off and includes 3 Disney Golden Books for the little ones.View Deal

Google Smart Home TV Kit: was $74 now $45

This smart home bundle nets you a Chromecast and Google Home Mini for just $45. The Home Mini alone normally costs $49. It's one of the best and most affordable ways to bring Google Assistant into your home. View Deal

4K TVs

TCL 75" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $1,299 now $699

The TCL 75-inch Roku Smart TV features HDR support (HDR10), a 120Hz refresh rate, and Roku's excellent operating system. It's now $100 cheaper than it was on Prime Day and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $800 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and...high price. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $800 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497.99, the cheapest price we've seen for a Samsung QLED. View Deal

JVC 43" 4K Roku TV: was $249 now $199

This JVC 43-inch 4K Roku TV costs less than similarly sized Amazon Fire TVs from Toshiba and Insignia. We also like that it comes with Roku's excellent OS baked right in. View Deal

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $399

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $150 off its normal retail price. View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $499

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is the biggest HDTV in Walmart's current Early Deals Drop sale. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform and it's an extra $29 cheaper than it was last week.View Deal

Vizio 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $398

The Vizio M556-G4 is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65" 4K TV: was $1,398 now $1,090

The 2019 Vizio P659-G1 uses QLED technology to deliver a stunning picture. It supports HDR10/HLG content and has Chromecast built-in. It's $308 off and $250 cheaper than it was on Prime Day.View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 65" 4K TV: was $2,198 now $1,498

The 2019 Vizio PX65-G1 also uses QLED technology, but features 384 zones of local dimming to keep black levels pure. (By comparison, the P659-G1 has 200 zones). It's $600 off and $200 cheaper than its Prime Day price. View Deal

Consoles

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $330 now just $298

This bundle includes the new Nintendo Switch console (with upgraded battery) and Minecraft for Nintendo Switch. You're paying full price for the console, but you're getting a free game in the process.View Deal

Pokemon Sword and Shield w/ controller: was $88 now $60

For a limited time, get Pokemon Sword and Shield with a free Ematic Switch controller for just $60. That's $28 off and one of the best Pokemon Sword and Shield deals we've seen. View Deal

Kitchen

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $210 now $179

In addition to working as an air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja Foodi can also be used for roasting, baking, and indoor grilling. It's currently $40 off and at its lowest price to date. View Deal

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Make everyday fry-day with this Farberware oil-less fryer. Instead of frying your foods in oil, this air fryer uses hot air technology to serve up perfectly golden and crisp foods. It's 50% off. View Deal

Apple Devices

Apple iPad (128GB): was $429 now $299

The 2018 iPad packs a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display, A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Apple tablet is great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. It's a whopping $130 off, it's lowest price ever.View Deal

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169

The Apple Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch for users who don't want to invest too much in a smartwatch. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. It's $30 under Apple's price. View Deal

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $199

If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch Series 3 is hard to beat. Walmart currently has the S3 with GPS/LTE on sale for $199. (It normally costs $299). View Deal

Headphones

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $139

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Walmart has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is this bundle's second lowest price ever.View Deal

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones: was $99 now $39

Who says Bose headphones have to cost a fortune? These wired buds offer solid Bose sound quality without breaking the bank. They're now $5 shy of their lowest price ever. View Deal

Toys

Pokemon movies, toys, games: deals from $10

From Blu-rays to plush dolls, Walmart is slashing the price of dozens of Pokemon toys. For example, you can get the Pokemon 8-inch Plush Pikachu for $9.74, which is $4 off its regular price. View Deal

DNA Kits

23andMe DNA Test: was $199 now $99

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Normally priced at $199, Walmart has it on sale for just $99. View Deal

Nov. 27 deals

Apple Watch S3 (GPS): was $199 now $129

On Nov. 27, you can get the Apple Watch 3 for an epic price of just $129. The star of Walmart's sale, this is $40 cheaper than Amazon Prime Day and the lowest price we've ever seen for the S3. View Deal

iPhone + Galaxy sale: get up to $700 Walmart gift card

On Nov. 27, you'll be able to get up to a $450 Walmart eGift card with the purchase of select phones from the iPhone 11 family, Galaxy S10 family, and more. Trade in an old phone, and you'll get another Walmart eGift card valued at up to $250. Combined, you could walk out with $700 worth of Walmart eGift cards. View Deal

Xbox One S 3-Game Bundle: was $249 now $149

On Nov. 27, gamers will be able to get this super cheap Xbox One S bundle. You get Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnight — along with the Xbox console — for just $149.View Deal

PS4 w/ 3-Games: was $249 now $199

On Nov. 27, Walmart will have the PS4 with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn on sale for $199. That's very similar to the sale it offered last holiday season. View Deal