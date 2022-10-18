Apple TV 4K 2022 unveiled with A15 Bionic, HDR10+ and lower price

The Apple TV 4K 2022 will deliver upgrading power and improved picture quality, at a welcome lower price. While the latest version of Apple TV has always made our picks for the best streaming devices, its steep price tag has warded off many consumers. Now, the Apple TV 4K 2022 may make some reconsider.

Despite rumors that Apple had a new streaming device coming, we still weren't sure Apple was going to release a new box soon, as the Apple TV 4K (2021) only came out last year. And that was the first update in four years.

According to the company, the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) is "more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever, and offering impressive cinematic quality."

The two major upgrades are a new A15 Bionic chip for faster performance and the addition of HDR10+ support. Like the previous model, this one comes with the redesigned, much-improved Siri Remote. And of course, it operates on the elegant tvOS interface and works seamlessly with other devices in the Apple ecosystem.

But the big headline is the price. More on that below.

Apple TV 4K 2022 price and availability

The Apple TV 4K 2022 comes in two configurations:

The Apple TV 4K 2022 (Wi-Fi) offers 64GB of storage and costs $129/£149/AU$219 (opens in new tab)

The Apple TV 4K 2022 (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) offers 128GB of storage and has a Gigabit Ethernet port for more reliable streaming and the Thread mesh networking protocol. It costs $149/£149/AU$249 (opens in new tab) Formerly, the Ethernet port came standard.

Both options are available to pre-order now (opens in new tab) and will ship out starting Friday, Nov. 4.

Apple TV 4K 2022 design and specs

The Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) looks identical to the 2nd generation model — a sleek, black square with a discreet Apple logo on top, ports on the back and a tiny light on front to indicate the power is on.

Apple TV 4K (2022): Specs Video: Up to 4K HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Sound: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, Dolby Digital 5.1

Processor: A15 Bionic

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 / Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet

Remote: Siri Voice Remote

Ecosystem compatibility: Apple

Size: 1.2 x 3.7 x 3.7 inches

Weight: 7.3 / 7.6 oz.

What's different is on the inside: A new A15 Bionic chip, a big upgrade from the A12 chip in the 2nd gen version.

Apple says the Apple TV 4K 2022 is more powerful, with CPU performance up 50 percent and GPU performance up 30 percent from the 2021 model. Opening apps, navigating the tvOS and gameplay should be lightning fast.

The company is touting its efforts on the environmental front, noting the Apple TV 4K 2022's energy efficiency. It uses nearly 30 percent less power and the 15 Bionic chip doesn't need internal fan.

The new generation device features 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards, 100 percent recycled tin in the solder and 80 percent recycled aluminum in the thermal module. The Siri Voice Remote's enclosure is 100 percent recycled aluminum. Apple TV 4K 2022 is free of mercury, BFRs, PVC and beryllium.

New packaging has removed the outer plastic wrap and over 90 percent of the packaging is fiber-based, moving Apple closer to its goal of eliminating plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Apple TV 4K 2022 features

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple TV 4K 2022 adds HDR10+, joining existing Dolby Vision support. Not all content will play in either HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, but movies and shows that do will be brighter and more vibrant, with an expanded range of colors and greater contrast.

Carrying over from the 2nd generation model are support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for an immersive audio experience.

As usual, the new Apple TV 4K works seamlessly with other devices in the Apple ecosystem. The box can be used as a smart home hub connected to HomeKit cameras, lights, shades, and more. It can also be used with Matter, the smart home connectivity standard that allows accessories to work together across platforms.

And of course, the Apple TV 4K runs on the latest version of tvOS, one of our favorite interfaces for its simplicity and elegance. You can easily access Apple apps such as Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus, as well as thousands of third-party streaming apps including Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus.

Apple TV 4K 2022 remote

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like the 2nd gen model, the Apple TV 4K 2022 comes with the redesigned Siri Remote. It was our favorite part of the 2021 upgrade, hands down.

It is a lightweight silver rectangle with black buttons, including an intuitive clickpad and jog wheel. On the side is a button that activates Siri, so you can control the device with voice commands. The remote charges via Lightning cable.

The Siri Remote comes with either configuration of the Apple TV 4K 2022, and also sells separately for $59.