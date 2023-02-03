There's an Apple TV 4K remote bug out there — and I've got it too

An annoyance I've experienced with the Apple TV 4K's remote had me blaming myself first. Turns out, I might innocent.

Regardless, I've still experienced what I'd call a terribly annoying Apple TV bug, and one that shouldn't be happening on one of the best streaming devices. And I'm not alone on this.

Randomly, my Apple TV remote has just stopped working. It's not a deal-breaker, as the Remote app on the iPhone works easily (and I've got details for how to use that app below).

In short, my Apple TV 4K 2022 Siri remote — the USB-C based one — keeps losing its connection. Then, when it comes back, it will sometimes be too finicky, speeding its cursor up and down through menus.

The Apple TV 4K (2022) remote lost connection bug is real

Three months ago, Redditor u/zhunterzz (opens in new tab) posted a detailed description of the problem, and it sounds very familiar to what I'm experiencing. They wrote:

"After a few days, I noticed the remote stopped responding. Wouldn’t turn on the device or change volume on sound bar. I thought maybe remote was dead, so I charged for a few hours. Then remote showed in top corner as 'connected' then 30 seconds later it disconnects. This cycled a few times over the next few minutes."

The post goes on to describe rinse, lather, rage and repeat cycle of this bug, and I can confirm that's what's happened for me.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide)

That same user has had this happen through December 31, 2022.

Redditor u/kawa3 (opens in new tab) tried unplugging their console and plugging it back in, and has had this issue with two different Apple TV 4Ks.

The "unplug and replug your Apple TV's power supply" fix is one of the many solutions offered in Apple's own tech support page (opens in new tab) for remote issues. I've tried them all, to no avail.

Outlook: Waiting on a solution

Tom's Guide has reached out to Apple about this, and we will update this story if and when we learn more. But while we wait for a permanent fix, there is a solution available.

The iPhone's built-in Remote app can be opened from your lock screen, thanks to the Control Center. To enable it, open Settings on your phone, select Control Center and tap the '+' sign next to Apple TV Remote. Swiping down from the left corner of your iPhone screen gives you access to the Control Center and the Remote functionality.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This, for now, is what I can do. I wish things were different, though, as the Apple TV 4K costs $129. And much cheaper streaming devices, such as the excellent $50 Roku Streaming Stick 4K, don't have this problem.