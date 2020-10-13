Amazon Prime Day 2020: Fitbit Versa 2 deal now just £129

Prime Day is here, bringing with it a smorgasbord of amazing deals for you to sink your teeth into. And deals like the Fitbit Versa 2 can help you get (or stay) in shape.

As a special Prime Day treat you can get the Fitbit Versa 2 for £129 on Amazon. That’s 35% off the normal price, making one of best smartwatches even more appealing.

Fitbit Versa 2: was £199 now £129 @ Amazon

The Versa 2 is one of the best smartwatches for fitness out there, with plenty of features to enhance your workouts. It's got the usual heart and sleep monitoring, alongside Alexa, blood-oxygen monitoring and more. It's now £70 off at AmazonView Deal

The Fitbit Versa 2 has all the features you could want from a fitness watch, including four-day battery life, some of the best sleep analysis on the market, swim-proofing, blood oxygen monitoring, Alexa voice access, NFC payments, and more. It may not have GPS but it has just about everything else you could want.

Naturally only a few of the Versa 2s are actually discounted this much, so if you want to save the highest amount possible you’re going to have to buy it in black, grey, or copper rose. Other colours have had their prices slashed, but they’re not nearly as appealing.

Of course if you can’t find the colour you want, the Versa 2 does let you do some customising. So you can always swap out the band for something that’s a little more your style.

We’re rounding up all the best Prime Day deals here at Tom’s Guide, so make sure to keep checking our Prime Day deals hub to see what other amazing money-saving bargains we’ve uncovered.