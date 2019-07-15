Prime Day Deal: Buy Pixel 3a XL, Get $100 to Spend on Amazon

The Pixel 3a XL is already a great deal in terms of hardware, but Amazon is making it even sweeter by bundling Google's phone with a generous $100 Amazon gift card for Prime Day.

The Pixel 3a XL (the larger version of the 3a) may be a cheaper version of the normal Pixel 3 XL, but it’s just as capable a phone when it comes to its display, battery life and especially photography, where it’s become one of our favorite mid-range phones for taking pictures thanks to Google’s amazing image processing software.

Pixel 3a XL w/ $100 Amazon Gift Card: $479 @ Amazon

As a bonus, you get $100 to spend on Amazon

Together, the Pixel 3a XL (in its smart Just Black color variant) and the gift card cost $479, making the gift card a great freebie to get on top of the already competitively priced smartphone.