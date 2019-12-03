Act fast: Grab the Switch Lite at $179 before it sells out

Want to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite for yourself or to gift someone with? Lucky for your piggy bank, retailers are extending their best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals throughout this week.
Currently, antonline via eBay has the Nintendo Switch Lite on sale for $179.99. That's $20 off its $199 regular selling price. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this Switch console. It's also among the top 5 best gaming deals you can get right now.
Nintendo Switch Lite: was $199 now $179.99 @ eBay
The Nintendo Switch Lite is the handheld only version of the standard Nintendo Switch. For a limited time, you can snag it on eBay for $20 off. View Deal
The console is available in both Grey and Yellow, the Turquoise color variant sold out.
The Nintendo Switch Lite features a sleek, unibody design, fully integrated controls, and a built-in +Control Pad.
With its compact 8.2 x 3.6-inch design, the Nintendo Switch Lite is as adorable as Baby Yoda. It's more pocket-friendly than the standard 9.4 x 4-inch Switch.
In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, the console's gorgeous, comfortable design, portability, and good battery life won us over. We awarded it our Editor's Choice award for its handheld gaming convenience and stellar library. It's an excellent handheld gaming console for gamers who are always on the move.
Switch Lite deals go by fast, so be sure to grab yourself one while you still can.
