The Casper mattress I'd buy is on sale today — save 20% on the Casper The One

Mattress brand, Casper is springing forward with a deal you (and your sleep) will love — 20% off the Casper The One mattress in the Casper spring sale. This brings the price of a queen down to $799, from $999.

The Casper The One stands out among the best memory foam mattresses we've tested, thanks to its firm feel and minimal sink. You won't get the classic foam 'hug', but instead you enjoy impressive support for back sleeping.

Want to spring clean your sleep? Our guide to the best mattresses we've tested and can help you find the perfect bed for your needs, and luckily for you, there's always mattress sales to make your pick more affordable. And currently there's 20% off all Casper beds — below I'll explain why I have my eye on the Casper The One mattress.

Casper The One Mattress: twin was $749 now $599 at Casper

A refresh of Casper's popular Original mattress, our Casper The One mattress review team loved this bed for back sleeping. This isn't a foam mattress with a lot of 'sink' but gentle contouring does cushion the joints. While our side sleeping tester was pleased with the pressure relief, it might prove too firm for some. And even during a cool January we found the bed could sleep hot. A mid-range mattress, The One is good value for money and in the 20% off Casper mattress sale a queen will set you back just $799 (was $999.) We rarely see a better saving and you get a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (24,000+ reviews)

Not your typical memory foam mattress

Memory foam is best known for its squishy ‘hug’ feel, but you won’t be getting that with the Casper The One. The One is a firmer all-foam bed with limited contouring and almost no sink.

This is the kind of feel we expect from the best mattresses for stomach sleepers and back sleepers. Without sink, the back remains lifted and supported, so you’re less likely to experience back pain.

Sturdy support is more commonly found in the best hybrid mattresses, which use springs to create a stable base. But if you prefer the slow-moving feel of foam (and typically good motion isolation as a result) a firm foam mattress is the way to go.

