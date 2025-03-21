The Casper mattress I'd buy is on sale today — save 20% on the Casper The One

Deals
By published

Get the Casper The One mattress for back sleepers from just $599

A woman lying on her back on the Casper The One mattress
(Image credit: Casper)

Mattress brand, Casper is springing forward with a deal you (and your sleep) will love — 20% off the Casper The One mattress in the Casper spring sale. This brings the price of a queen down to $799, from $999.

The Casper The One stands out among the best memory foam mattresses we've tested, thanks to its firm feel and minimal sink. You won't get the classic foam 'hug', but instead you enjoy impressive support for back sleeping.

Want to spring clean your sleep? Our guide to the best mattresses we've tested and can help you find the perfect bed for your needs, and luckily for you, there's always mattress sales to make your pick more affordable. And currently there's 20% off all Casper beds — below I'll explain why I have my eye on the Casper The One mattress.

Casper The One Mattress: twin was $749 now $599 at Casper

Casper The One Mattress: twin was $749 now $599 at Casper
A refresh of Casper's popular Original mattress, our Casper The One mattress review team loved this bed for back sleeping. This isn't a foam mattress with a lot of 'sink' but gentle contouring does cushion the joints. While our side sleeping tester was pleased with the pressure relief, it might prove too firm for some. And even during a cool January we found the bed could sleep hot. A mid-range mattress, The One is good value for money and in the 20% off Casper mattress sale a queen will set you back just $799 (was $999.) We rarely see a better saving and you get a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (24,000+ reviews)

View Deal

Not your typical memory foam mattress

Memory foam is best known for its squishy ‘hug’ feel, but you won’t be getting that with the Casper The One. The One is a firmer all-foam bed with limited contouring and almost no sink.

This is the kind of feel we expect from the best mattresses for stomach sleepers and back sleepers. Without sink, the back remains lifted and supported, so you’re less likely to experience back pain.

Sturdy support is more commonly found in the best hybrid mattresses, which use springs to create a stable base. But if you prefer the slow-moving feel of foam (and typically good motion isolation as a result) a firm foam mattress is the way to go.

Or try these instead...

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $529 now $179 at Siena

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $529 now $179 at Siena
The Siena Mattress is excellent value for money. In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review we found the upper cushioning is followed by a firm base that's most comfortable for back and stomach sleepers. It also has excellent temperature regulation (which is unusual for a budget foam bed.) At just $359 for a queen (was $769) the price is a definite selling point and you get a 180-night trial to test it out. However, due to the low price, we predict some diminished longevity.

Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (2,900+ reviews)

View Deal
Plank Firm Mattress: twin was $749 now $561.75 at Plank

Plank Firm Mattress: twin was $749 now $561.75 at Plank
The Plank Firm is the firmest mattress we've tested (the clue is in the name.) It's also double-sided, and in our Plank Firm Mattress review we found the Extra Firm side provided exceptional full-body support. However, the total lack of sink means we don't recommend this bed for side sleepers. A queen is now $999 (was $1,332) in the sale but if you're not in a rush to buy, we often see a 30% discount over major sales days.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (3,600+ reviews)

View Deal
Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $1,081 now $369 at Nectar

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $1,081 now $369 at Nectar
Unlike the other mattresses highlighted here, the Nectar Classic has a squidgy, all-foam feel that cradles the joints for some of that 'hug' effect. Our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review team found that while the comfort layers do offer gentle contouring, the underlying feel is medium-firm — it's a good all-rounder, but some side sleepers might prefer a softer build. A queen has a 'total value' of $1,664, but in the evergreen Nectar mattress sale it's impressive value at $649 and you get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (50,000+ reviews)

View Deal
See more Mattress Deals
Ruth Jones
Ruth Jones
Sleep staff Writer

Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A queen-size Casper One Mattress on a black bed frame atop an ornate rug with shades of red and green. A black and white dog is laying on top of the mattress.
I've been sleeping on the Casper One for a week and it's making me love firmer memory foam mattresses
A Casper Snow Max Hybrid mattress in a bedroom between two side tables, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (left)
Hurry! This cooling Casper mattress is 35% off right now for Presidents' Day
A Nectar mattress with a patriotic bedspread
Don't wait for Presidents' Day — 3 memory foam mattress deals I'd shop now from $249
The image shows the Casper One mattress on a blue bed foundation in a blue bedroom
Casper mattress bundles are up to 30% off — kit out your bedroom with an adjustable base for less
The image shows the Casper One mattress on a blue bed foundation in a blue bedroom
Casper One Mattress review 2025: A memory foam dream for back sleepers
A mattress with a deal badge to indicate that it is reduced in the Casper mattress sales
The best Casper mattress sales for March 2025: Up to 30% off mattress bundles
Latest in Mattresses
A woman lying on her back on the Casper The One mattress
The Casper mattress I'd buy is on sale today — save 20% on the Casper The One
A man in a grey t shirt sits on the edge of his mattress while clutching his lower back after waking up with back and shoulder pain
3 tell-tale signs you’ve aged out of your current mattress
Zoma Boost mattress
What is graphite in a mattress and does your cooling mattress need it?
The image shows the Helix Twilight on the left and the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress on the right in a side by side comparison
Helix Twilight vs DreamCloud Hybrid: Which firm mattress suits your sleep style?
Two people sit on top of the Plank Firm flippable double-sided mattress in a bedroom
I've been using a luxury mattress for a year and my sleep is better than ever — here's why
The Saatva Classic mattress photographed in a stylish white pool room with an indoor river
Do you need a discount code to get the cheapest prices on Saatva mattresses? No and here's why
Latest in Deals
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
Massive Nintendo Switch game sale live from $4 — 17 deals I'd buy now
A woman lying on her back on the Casper The One mattress
The Casper mattress I'd buy is on sale today — save 20% on the Casper The One
Lowe&#039;s storefront
Huge Lowe's spring sale is live — 29 deals I'd shop on appliances, patio furniture and more
Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand with price drop badge.
Not a typo! This epic deal makes the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the budget Pixel 9a
Monitors on a blue background with Amazon Spring Sale tag overlaid
Amazon Big Spring Sale: The best 13 monitor deals you can get right now
Coleman Camping Deals
Huge Coleman spring sale on Amazon — 11 camping deals I’d shop now from $21
More about mattresses
The Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper on top of a bed in a bright, clean dorm room.

I've been sleeping on the Sleepyhead Mattress Topper for 3 weeks — and now I get the hype
A man in a grey t shirt sits on the edge of his mattress while clutching his lower back after waking up with back and shoulder pain

3 tell-tale signs you’ve aged out of your current mattress
Segway g30lp

Segway recalls 220,000 electric scooters - what to do if yours is on the list
See more latest
Most Popular
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
Massive Nintendo Switch game sale live from $4 — 17 deals I'd buy now
On Cloud sneakers
My favorite On running shoes are 40% off right now — 11 deals I recommend
Lowe&#039;s storefront
Huge Lowe's spring sale is live — 29 deals I'd shop on appliances, patio furniture and more
Monitors on a blue background with Amazon Spring Sale tag overlaid
Amazon Big Spring Sale: The best 13 monitor deals you can get right now
Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand with price drop badge.
Not a typo! This epic deal makes the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the budget Pixel 9a
Coleman Camping Deals
Huge Coleman spring sale on Amazon — 11 camping deals I’d shop now from $21
Amazon Big Spring Sale banner
17 best early Amazon Spring Sales you can shop now — here's what I'm adding to my cart
Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale — my 9 favorite deals on iPads, Samsung and Fire tablets
Google Pixel 9 Pro deal
Forget Pixel 9a — get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $250 off at Best Buy right now
Classic Glitter Clogs Crocs in Silver Quartz on gradient blue background with Tom&#039;s Guide blue deal Price Drop badge on top right corner
Massive Crocs sale is live from $21 at Amazon — here's 15 deals I’d add to my cart ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale