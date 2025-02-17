Nest Bedding's best pillow for side sleepers has dropped to $83 in Presidents' Day sales — why I’d buy it

Sleeping on your side puts a lot of pressure on your neck, shoulders and hips, and all of those can be better supported with the right pillow. One of my favorite pillows for side sleepers is the Nest Easy Breather, which is also popular among hot sleepers thanks to its great temperature regulation. Today you can buy the Nest Easy Breathe Pillow for $843 (was $119) at Nest Bedding thanks to a 30% discount for Presidents' Day.

The Nest Easy Breather features in our best pillows guide and ranks as our top pick for side sleepers. Because it's a fully adjustable pillow I also rate it for back and stomach sleepers, making it a good choice for combi sleepers who switch between positions.

This 30% off discount in the Presidents' Day bedding sales reduced the Nest pillow to the cheapest price I've seen it sell for yet at $83, so now is a great time to buy it. Here's what you need to know...

Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow: was $119 now $83.30 at Nest Bedding

Side sleepers will love the ergonomic curved design, which is crafted to cradle the head and neck, and deliver pressure relieving support for the neck and shoulders. However, the adjustable foam and fiber fill means it can be customized to suit other sleeping positions, too. Our reviewer particularly liked that it prevents overheating, praising the cool-to-touch cover and giving it a full 5 out 5 score for temperature regulation (read the full review on the Nest Bedding Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow for more details). Grab this all-rounder pillow at 30% off for Presidents' Day, which drops the price from $119 to $83.30. While we have previously spotted the Easy Breather Side Sleeper with up to 25% off during major sale events like Memorial Day, the current discount is the the biggest we've seen so far. Additional benefits include a 30-night trial and two-year warranty.



Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (21,000+ reviews)

What is the Nest Easy Breather Pillow like to sleep on?

Made from a unique blend of CertiPUR-US Certified virgin foam and polyester fiber, the Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper pillow's fill is fully adjustable. It comes overstuffed, which means you can remove or re-add to suit your sleeping preferences.

Our reviewer for this pillow is primarily a side sleeper, though sometimes sleeps on her front, and found it was equally comfortable and supportive in both positions, as well as when she slept on her back, though she removed some fill for the latter two sleep positions.

There are other adjustable pillows that suit all sleep styles and are cheaper, like the Coop Home Goods Adjustable pillow, which is currently $63.20 (MSRP $79.99) on Amazon. However, the Coop pillow doesn't have the ergonomic curved design of the Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper. Our reviewer also felt its memory foam fill caused too much heat to be retained.

The Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper, on the other hand, also delivers when it comes to temperature regulation. It's hypoallergenic and breathable cover is made of a combination of the brand's proprietary Icecore material (which disperses heat), spandex and polyester, which make it cool-to-touch, while the shredded foam also helped keep our tester cool. In fact, she rated its temperature regulation as being on par with a pillow designed specifically for cooling, the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology.