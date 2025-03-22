3 queen hybrid mattresses from just $424 to shop this weekend
If you're looking for a well-balanced mattress that's excellent value, these are the 3 deals to shop
Hybrid mattresses are one of the most popular types of bed to buy now and it's not surprising. These mattresses combine the softness of memory foam with the supportive bounce of springs, making for a perfect all-rounder. Our top pick right now is the Helix Midnight Luxe, with a queen down to $1,899 at Helix Sleep with a 20% discount.
The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best hybrid mattresses available right now, and the discount takes a decent amount off the MSRP. But if it's still a little out of your price range, don't worry. We've rounded up the top picks this weekend for all budgets. And this includes the Sienna Premier Hybrid mattress — one of the most affordable mattresses at just $424 for a queen.
If these picks don't meet your needs, then take a look at the best mattress sales page for more deals as they land, including sales on soft and firm memory foam mattresses. But for now, check out the three hybrid mattresses we recommend shopping this weekend.
Queen hybrid mattress deals to shop this weekend
1. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: queen was $2,373 now from $1,899 at Helix Sleep
If you're looking for the best mattress for side sleepers, you've found it with the Helix Midnight Luxe. Its super-plush cushioned support makes it perfect for those who like a soft surface, while offering enough lumbar support to keep the spine properly aligned. Right now, Helix is running a sale that reduces the price down to just $1,899, saving you over $470. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review awarded it a nearly perfect score, praising its excellent pressure relief, motion isolation and lumbar support. It comes with some good benefits, including a 100-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.
2. DreamCloud hybrid mattress: queen $699 at DreamCloud Sleep
If you're looking for a comfy hybrid at a mid-range price point, you can't beat the DreamCloud Hybrid. This signature mattress model features a breathable cashmere blend, a quilted top cover with foam and pressure-relieving memory foam. This combination of high-quality materials provides a comfortable feel and helps to relieve back and hip pain. As such, it earned a near-perfect score in our DreamCloud mattress review. Factor in the 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and top-notch performance, and this mattress is a top-scorer. If you buy right now, you'll get a free gift, including up to $599 worth of free accessories. If you want one of the best mattresses with some amazing freebies, this is the deal for you.
3. Siena Premier Hybrid mattress: queen $424 at Siena Sleep
The Siena Premier Hybrid is a fantastic budget option for those who want a high-quality hybrid for under $500. At just $424 for a queen, it's undoubtedly one of the best cheap mattresses. This mattress has a soft feel and boasts a breathable cover that stays cool through the night. The responsive gel memory foam offers ample support and sits above a 2" layer of support foam and 7" individually wrapped coils. This mattress also boasts fantastic motion isolation, so is perfect for couples, especially if one of you moves around a lot. It has some surprisingly good benefits for a budget mattress as well, a 180-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.
