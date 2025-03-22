3 queen hybrid mattresses from just $424 to shop this weekend

Hybrid mattresses are one of the most popular types of bed to buy now and it's not surprising. These mattresses combine the softness of memory foam with the supportive bounce of springs, making for a perfect all-rounder. Our top pick right now is the Helix Midnight Luxe, with a queen down to $1,899 at Helix Sleep with a 20% discount.

The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best hybrid mattresses available right now, and the discount takes a decent amount off the MSRP. But if it's still a little out of your price range, don't worry. We've rounded up the top picks this weekend for all budgets. And this includes the Sienna Premier Hybrid mattress — one of the most affordable mattresses at just $424 for a queen.

If these picks don't meet your needs, then take a look at the best mattress sales page for more deals as they land, including sales on soft and firm memory foam mattresses. But for now, check out the three hybrid mattresses we recommend shopping this weekend.

Queen hybrid mattress deals to shop this weekend

2. DreamCloud hybrid mattress: queen $699 at DreamCloud Sleep

If you're looking for a comfy hybrid at a mid-range price point, you can't beat the DreamCloud Hybrid. This signature mattress model features a breathable cashmere blend, a quilted top cover with foam and pressure-relieving memory foam. This combination of high-quality materials provides a comfortable feel and helps to relieve back and hip pain. As such, it earned a near-perfect score in our DreamCloud mattress review. Factor in the 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and top-notch performance, and this mattress is a top-scorer. If you buy right now, you'll get a free gift, including up to $599 worth of free accessories. If you want one of the best mattresses with some amazing freebies, this is the deal for you. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (9,000+ reviews)