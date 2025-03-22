3 queen hybrid mattresses from just $424 to shop this weekend

Deals
By published

If you're looking for a well-balanced mattress that's excellent value, these are the 3 deals to shop

A closeup of the foot of the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (left)
(Image credit: Helix Sleep)

Hybrid mattresses are one of the most popular types of bed to buy now and it's not surprising. These mattresses combine the softness of memory foam with the supportive bounce of springs, making for a perfect all-rounder. Our top pick right now is the Helix Midnight Luxe, with a queen down to $1,899 at Helix Sleep with a 20% discount.

The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best hybrid mattresses available right now, and the discount takes a decent amount off the MSRP. But if it's still a little out of your price range, don't worry. We've rounded up the top picks this weekend for all budgets. And this includes the Sienna Premier Hybrid mattress — one of the most affordable mattresses at just $424 for a queen.

If these picks don't meet your needs, then take a look at the best mattress sales page for more deals as they land, including sales on soft and firm memory foam mattresses. But for now, check out the three hybrid mattresses we recommend shopping this weekend.

Queen hybrid mattress deals to shop this weekend

1. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was $2,373now from $1,899 at Helix Sleep

1. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: queen was $2,373 now from $1,899 at Helix Sleep
If you're looking for the best mattress for side sleepers, you've found it with the Helix Midnight Luxe. Its super-plush cushioned support makes it perfect for those who like a soft surface, while offering enough lumbar support to keep the spine properly aligned. Right now, Helix is running a sale that reduces the price down to just $1,899, saving you over $470. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review awarded it a nearly perfect score, praising its excellent pressure relief, motion isolation and lumbar support. It comes with some good benefits, including a 100-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½(7,000+ reviews)

View Deal
2. DreamCloud hybrid mattress: queen $699 at DreamCloud Sleep

2. DreamCloud hybrid mattress: queen $699 at DreamCloud Sleep
If you're looking for a comfy hybrid at a mid-range price point, you can't beat the DreamCloud Hybrid. This signature mattress model features a breathable cashmere blend, a quilted top cover with foam and pressure-relieving memory foam. This combination of high-quality materials provides a comfortable feel and helps to relieve back and hip pain. As such, it earned a near-perfect score in our DreamCloud mattress review. Factor in the 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and top-notch performance, and this mattress is a top-scorer. If you buy right now, you'll get a free gift, including up to $599 worth of free accessories. If you want one of the best mattresses with some amazing freebies, this is the deal for you.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (9,000+ reviews)

View Deal
3. Siena Premier Hybrid mattress: queen $424 at Siena Sleep

3. Siena Premier Hybrid mattress: queen $424 at Siena Sleep
The Siena Premier Hybrid is a fantastic budget option for those who want a high-quality hybrid for under $500. At just $424 for a queen, it's undoubtedly one of the best cheap mattresses. This mattress has a soft feel and boasts a breathable cover that stays cool through the night. The responsive gel memory foam offers ample support and sits above a 2" layer of support foam and 7" individually wrapped coils. This mattress also boasts fantastic motion isolation, so is perfect for couples, especially if one of you moves around a lot. It has some surprisingly good benefits for a budget mattress as well, a 180-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

User score: ★★★★½

View Deal
See more Mattress Deals
Jack Ridsdale
Jack Ridsdale
Sleep Deals Writer

Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Woman fixing a white mattress protector on the bed with a brown headboard
Yes, you can get a hybrid mattress for under $500 — here's 3 to shop this weekend
A closeup of the foot of the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (left)
Helix’s Sleep Week sale is live: Save up to $1,214 on luxury hotel-style mattresses
A woman lying on her side on the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic
The luxury hybrid mattress I recommend to everyone drops to its joint lowest price in new Sleep Week deal
Sleep editor lying on the Helix Midnight mattress, with a &#039;Lowest price&#039; flag overlaid
Side sleepers love the Helix Midnight mattress — and it's 27% off for Sleep Week
The image shows a woman laying on her stomach on the Helix Dawn Luxe mattress with a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop logp on the left
Need to upgrade your sleep? These 3 queen mattresses are on sale and come with free pillows
Saatva Memory Foam mattress
Buy a luxury queen hotel-style Saatva mattress for just $1,599 in early Presidents' Day sale
Latest in Mattresses
A woman lying on her back on the Casper The One mattress
The Casper mattress I'd buy is on sale today — save 20% on the Casper The One
A man in a grey t shirt sits on the edge of his mattress while clutching his lower back after waking up with back and shoulder pain
3 tell-tale signs you’ve aged out of your current mattress
A man in blue pyjamas laying on his side on Sleep Number Climate360 smart mattress
What is the Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed and should you buy it?
A closeup of the foot of the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (left)
3 queen hybrid mattresses from just $424 to shop this weekend
Zoma Boost mattress
What is graphite in a mattress and does your cooling mattress need it?
The image shows the Helix Twilight on the left and the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress on the right in a side by side comparison
Helix Twilight vs DreamCloud Hybrid: Which firm mattress suits your sleep style?
Latest in Deals
Target store logo with Price Drop tag
Huge Target spring sale live from $17 — 23 deals I'm shopping on appliances, patio furniture and more
adidas Men&#039;s Ultraboost Light Sneaker held aloft
Mega Adidas sale is live from $8 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d buy now on sneakers and apparel
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
Massive Nintendo Switch game sale live from $4 — 17 deals I'd buy now
A woman lying on her back on the Casper The One mattress
The Casper mattress I'd buy is on sale today — save 20% on the Casper The One
Lowe&#039;s storefront
Huge Lowe's spring sale is live — 31 deals I'd shop on appliances, patio furniture and more
Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand with price drop badge.
Not a typo! This epic deal makes the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the budget Pixel 9a
More about mattresses
A man in blue pyjamas laying on his side on Sleep Number Climate360 smart mattress

What is the Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed and should you buy it?
A split image showing the Nectar Classic mattress on a bed frame directly next to the Casper One

Casper One vs Nectar Classic: Which budget friendly memory foam mattress should you buy?
Hisense, Samsung, and a Roku TV

March Madness TV deals are live — my 11 top picks from Samsung, LG, Hisense and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Hisense, Samsung, and a Roku TV
March Madness TV deals are live — my 11 top picks from Samsung, LG, Hisense and more
adidas Men&#039;s Ultraboost Light Sneaker held aloft
Mega Adidas sale is live from $8 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d buy now on sneakers and apparel
Target store logo with Price Drop tag
Huge Target spring sale live from $17 — 23 deals I'm shopping on appliances, patio furniture and more
A woman lying on her back on the Casper The One mattress
The Casper mattress I'd buy is on sale today — save 20% on the Casper The One
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
Massive Nintendo Switch game sale live from $4 — 17 deals I'd buy now
On Cloud sneakers
My favorite On running shoes are 40% off right now — 11 deals I recommend
Lowe&#039;s storefront
Huge Lowe's spring sale is live — 31 deals I'd shop on appliances, patio furniture and more
Monitors on a blue background with Amazon Spring Sale tag overlaid
Amazon Big Spring Sale: The best 13 monitor deals you can get right now
Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand with price drop badge.
Not a typo! This epic deal makes the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the budget Pixel 9a
Coleman Camping Deals
Huge Coleman spring sale on Amazon — 11 camping deals I’d shop now from $21