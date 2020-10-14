How to unblock Netflix on iOS

Netflix tends to have more new TV shows than any other streaming service, and many people watch them on their iOS devices. It's great to be able to keep up with your favorite shows or watch the latest movies on your iPhone or iPad.

If you’re on the road, you can still watch Netflix on your iOS device through the app, but you can run into trouble if you connect to a network that blocks or throttles the service, and if you’re out the country, you might find that what you want to watch is now unavailable. Fortunately, you can use an iPhone VPN to circumvent these blocks, and in this article, we discuss the best VPN services for unblocking Netflix on iPhone.

How to view geo-blocked Netflix content on iOS

The main reason that you may need to use a VPN when watching Netflix is due to the different licensing agreements that Netflix has for shows on a per-country basis. For example, the classic British comedy Only Fools and Horses is only available on Netflix in the UK, Ireland, and the Isle of Man. So, if you want to view it in the US, you’ll have to connect to a VPN server in the UK.

With a quality VPN, you can choose from a long list of locations to connect through, so you can view Netflix content from any country around the world.

How to install a VPN on iOS

Every VPN has a slightly different installation process, but we’ll use ExpressVPN as an example. First, visit its website to sign up for an account. You only need to enter your name, email address, and payment details, and ExpressVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can effectively try before you buy.

Once you’ve made your first payment, you will receive a welcome email. Open this email on the iOS device that you intend to use ExpressVPN on, and click on the link inside. Enter the user credentials that you signed up with, and scroll down to find the download links. Choose the iOS one, and you’ll be taken to the ExpressVPN iOS app on the App Store. Install it like you would any iOS app.

Unblocking Netflix content on iOS

Now that the VPN is installed on your device, open the app and fill in your ExpressVPN username and password. On the first installation, the app will ask you for permission to install VPN settings.

After you’ve agreed, you can now choose from the list of VPN locations around the world. Choose a relevant VPN location from the list (you can use Flixwatch.co to find the countries where your preferred Netflix content is available), and press the big on/off button to connect to the VPN.

Once the VPN is connected, open up the Netflix app on your iOS device and stream your desired content.

What's the top VPN on iOS for unblocking Netflix content?

All the top VPN providers have an iOS client for their VPN services. While NordVPN and Surfshark deserve honorable mentions, ExpressVPN performed the best in our testing.