How to get a fake GPS location for Snapchat on Android

Whether you want to be sure no one’s tracking your movements, or you want to troll your friends into thinking you’re in Tokyo, Tennessee, or Timbuktu, getting a fake GPS for Snapchat couldn’t be easier – all you need to do is use one of the best VPN services.

In fact, only one VPN can give you a fake GPS location for Snapchat on Android without any other third-party apps getting involved, and it just so happens to be the cheapest, too: Surfshark. With its built-in GPS spoofing tech, you’ll be able to hide your true location and place yourself anywhere in the world with a couple of taps.

The only VPN that can spoof your location on Snapchat

How to get a fake GPS for Snapchat with Surfshark

• First of all, you’ll need to sign up to Surfshark. Install the Android app, and accept the permissions Surfshark asks for.

• Then, you’ll need to go to the ‘About Phone’ section in Settings.

• Tap ‘Build Number’ seven times to enter Developer Mode.

• Go back to Settings, and tap ‘Developer Options’, which may be at the end of menu.

• Turn on ‘Mock Locations App’ – it may be called ‘Allow Mock Locations’ – and select Surfshark as your mock location app.

• Download and install the Mock Mock Locations module – some apps won’t function if Mock Locations is turned on, so this module hides the setting from them.

• Then all you need to do is open Surfshark and select a location – it’ll spoof your location automatically to match the server you’re connected to. Make sure you do this before opening Snapchat!

(Image credit: Martin Sanchez)

Why would you want a fake GPS for Snapchat?

First and foremost, you probably want a fake Snapchat GPS to have a bit of fun. For example, if you use Surfshark to spoof your location to Paris, you could appear there on the Snap Map. You can also change your location to somewhere that has an exclusive filter – if you do, you could be the only one out of your friends to ever use it.

However, as an app that relies on knowing your location, it’s true that Snapchat tracks your location if you’ve given it permission to. The simple answer to avoiding tracking entirely would be to deny any location permissions, but then Snapchat would lose a lot of its core features.

Instead, you can take control of when the app knows where you are by spoofing your GPS location to somewhere else when you’d rather not have Snapchat (or anyone looking at your location) know where you are. Then, when you do want people to see where you are, you can just turn off Surfshark.

What else can I use Surfshark for?

There are other fake GPS for Snapchat apps available, but when dealing with personal information like your location, sometimes free apps can’t be trusted not to sell your information. With Surfshark, a strong no-logging policy and great privacy credentials means your data is kept safe.

You’ll also be able to watch loads more TV and films with Surfshark. Because it’s a VPN and not just a fake Snapchat GPS app, you’ll be able to trick websites into thinking you’re in a different country. That means you’ll be able to watch different media on Netflix, plus region-restricted services like BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Peacock and tons more.

Also, if you just keep your VPN all the time, everything you do online will be kept private from your ISP and mobile network provider. That means you can avoid targeted ads, stop them slowing down your connection when you do certain things, and browse in peace knowing that no one can see what you’re up to.

The best-value VPN on the market

