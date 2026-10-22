Spring is here, and your floors need a refresh — I've found one robot vacuum that should make the cut at 59% off

It's Spring Cleaning season, and as a homebody, there's nothing better than coming back to a clean house.

IMHO, one of the most tiresome spring cleaning tasks is vacuuming and mopping hard floors, and as someone who struggles with spring-awoken hay fever and easily triggered dust allergies, I hate doing it. And it seems I'm not the only one.

According to Afterpay's Afterpaid report, which analyses shopping and cultural trends based on transaction data, robot vacuum purchases surged by 49% in 2025, with more Aussies turning to automation to handle the task entirely.

After reviewing some of the best robot vacuums during my tenure at Tom's Guide, I cannot recommend automated floor cleaning enough. You can pop your preferred robot on a schedule, select different modes for different rooms, and block key zones you want it to avoid.

That said, finding a great-value robot vacuum can be difficult, especially if you have tighter purse strings. However, Amazon's got you covered with this 59% off deal on Dreame's F10 Plus robot vacuum and mop. Now under AU$300, this Dreame machine is ideal for new robot vacuum users, as it offers impressive suction power, easy smart controls via the app, and has mopping capabilities for fuss-free floor care.

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly robot vacuum, Dreame's F10 is one to consider.

With 13,000Pa suction power, this robot will keep your floors clean, dust- and debris-free. It also comes with a self-cleaning docking station and a dust bag that can hold up to 90 days of dirt, so it'll be an entirely hands-free process for at least a few months before you replace the bag.

And as mentioned, through the app, you can set up scheduled days, times, or areas to clean while you're home (or away), so you'll never have to think about vacuuming and mopping again.

That said, spring cleaning isn't just about tidying your floors. It's also a great time to upgrade your cleaning products, try new home appliances and establish routines to keep your house clean all year round, not just in the warmer months.

If you've already got a trusty robot vacuum and want to try other spring cleaning upgrades, I've found 8 bestselling cleaning products and appliances on Amazon below. These recommendations include my personal picks — The Pink Stuff has been a game-changer in my house, and I love the smell of Koala Eco's multipurpose cleaner — but overall, each product has garnered plenty of 4-star reviews on Amazon.

Spring Cleaning essentials

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