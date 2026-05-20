<a id="elk-f07caaab-10e0-4146-a5fd-000a9abfbf9b"></a><h2 id="memorial-weekend-yard-improvements-anyone-2">Memorial weekend yard improvements, anyone?</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-e65828b1-6caa-4037-aa5a-e4684fc29d05"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="9aJVk5Ku4kbMXS7XffCx4m" name="GettyImages-1188433069" alt="People enjoying an outdoor barbecue" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/9aJVk5Ku4kbMXS7XffCx4m.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-7be1636b-1f37-4ae6-8e86-4fea5fdaa230">Hello everyone, Ella here, engagement editor at Tom's Guide and massive gardening geek! In case you missed our <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/home/gardening/exclusive-ask-our-gardening-experts-anything-were-running-a-lawn-care-and-gardening-live-q-and-a-and-are-taking-questions-now">announcement article</a> earlier in the week, today we're running this session to help you with your lawn and gardening questions.</p><p>If you're planning a Memorial Day barbecue and want to spruce up your outdoor space, looking to emulate your favorite aspects of of the Chelsea Flower Show gardens, or wondering how to look after your lawn in the heat, then ask our experts. The lines are now open, so fire away!</p><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>