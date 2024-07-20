I'm crazy about Lego and these 7 Prime Day discounts have me reaching for my wallet

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost over in Australia, with some of the year's most epic deals coming to a close as a result, including some truly excellent Lego discounts. While quite a few sets have sold out, if you hurry though, there are still many great builds worth picking up before Prime Day ends at 11:59pm on Sunday night.

As a Lego fan myself, after doing some sleuthing (including wading through a sea of Amazon knock-offs), I've found seven highly sought-after sets with great discounts. If you're looking for a set to build by yourself or maybe gift to a young Lego master, these all come with my personal stamp of approval.

If our picks below don't tickle your fancy, we'd also note that there's up to 36% off sets from major franchises including Disney, Star Wars, Dune and more on Lego's Amazon storefront, which has a complete list of discounted sets for Prime Day.

And of course, to score the biggest discounts across all your purchases during Amazon Prime Day, you'll need to sign up for a Prime membership. Not a member yet? You can try Amazon Prime free for the first 30 days or sign up using the links below.

Best Prime Day Lego Deals

Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon (75375) | AU$149.99 AU$103.20 (save AU$46.79) Ranking as one of the top-selling sets this Prime Day, you can finally relive Star Wars: A New Hope with this 25th Anniversary edition of Han Solo's beloved starship. With 921 pieces, this build is not for the faint of heart and even comes with a limited-edition stand for display.

Lego Icons Tiny Plants Set (10329) | AU$99.99 AU$71.20 (save AU$28.79) Looking for a new creative project? These stunning tiny plants made of Lego are the perfect way to unplug for a relaxing afternoon — all while creating something wonderful. This set has been one of the most sought-after builds during the Prime Day sales, and while it's been cheaper previously — just AU$62 in April — these tiny plants will add a pop of colour and fun to any room.

Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter (10327) | AU$249.99 AU$187.79 (save AU$62.20) Jump into the Dune Universe with this collectible set depicting the iconic Ornithopter from the 2021 film. This 1,369 build comes with eight character mini-figurines, including Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Gurney Halleck and Chani. This advanced set is ideal for fans of House Atreides aged 18 and up.

Lego Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera (21345) | AU$89.99 AU$69.99 (save AU$20) Step into the world of Lego Ideas with this vintage-inspired Polaroid Camera set. This 516-piece build contains three illustrated photos that can 'shoot' out of the camera, as it operates like the real thing. Fun for all, but especially fun for photography enthusiasts. This set did drop down to AU$61.18 last month, but this Prime Day deal is still an absolute steal.

Lego Disney Up House (43217) | AU$89.99 AU$71.99 (save AU$18) The Lego Disney Up House set is sure to boost the creativity and storytelling skills of any young Pixar fan. Geared towards builders aged nine and up, the colourful house comes complete with balloons, a dog figure and two character minifigs. This set has been selling out like hotcakes during the Prime Day sales, so if you're keen to pick up Carl's House and take it for a spin, we'd grab it ASAP.

Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses 10328 | AU$99.99 AU$71.20 (save AU$28.79) After a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this set would make the perfect anniversary gift or present for a loved one. We have seen this bouquet for slightly cheaper recently, when it was priced at AU$66 in June.

Lego Art The Milky Way (31212) | AU$299.99 AU$261.30 (save AU$38.69) If you’re trying to move away from franchised sets and into the realm of aesthetically pleasing Lego, this extra-terrestrial set is hangable masterpiece. This Milky Way artwork is a great gift for any art lover, creating a stunning galaxy worth displaying in any home or office. Even though there's 'only' a 13% discount on this out-of-this-world set, it's a brand new one that was only released in May, with this AU$261.30 price its lowest one to date.