This tiny, capable Wyze security camera is just $10 for Black Friday

While everyone is busy scrambling for sales on Black Friday, you won't want miss out on this one - a full featured, fully capable home security camera that's on sale for about what you'd pay for a fancy coffee.

Right now, you can pick up the Wyze Cam OG for just $9 at Amazon. This is 67% off its normal price and an absolute steal for a security camera you can use inside your home or even outdoors.

Wyze Cam OG: was $30 now $9 at Amazon An indoor/outdoor camera with plenty of features, the Cam OG offers 1080p full HD video and IP65 weather resistance. Its small frame manages to contain an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, color night vision and motion and sound detection - everything you'd need in an intro level security camera with a price level to match.

In our Wyze Cam OG review, we found a lot to like about the tiny cube-shaped camera. It's a no frills device that offers the features you'd expect to find in a quality home security device: good video quality at 1080p HD, two-way audio, color night vision and 121.4 field of vision. It also has IP65 weather resistance, two spotlights, and a microSD card slot so it can record either locally or to the cloud.

Though you can find cameras with brighter spotlights, better features or crisper video quality, none of them are going to beat this price point - particularly right now when a stellar Black Friday deal has knocked the Wyze Cam OG down to its lowest price ever. That's for a single, white, wired camera.

A two-pack deal will is on sale for $19.98 and there are bundles available as well that come with the Cam Plus package, that's the subscription feature that includes smart detections, notifications and back-to-back event recording among other features.

If you're thinking about starting a home security system, and don't need something that uses a battery, you would do well to act now and grab one of these while they're still available for such a low starter price.