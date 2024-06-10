Secure your home for less! Get $80 off this Ring bundle

If you're a home security enthusiast, you'll want to listen up! For a limited time only, the Ring Video Doorbell and Stick Up Cam package is on sale for a fraction of the cost. The home protection duo is currently available for $80 off.

Right now, the Ring Video Doorbell with Stick Up Cam is on sale for $99 at Amazon. That's a whopping 44% off and one of the lowest prices we've seen all year. It includes the Ring Video Doorbell, which we ranked as one of the best value options due to its expansive view and sharp 1080p HD video capture. You also get the wireless Ring Stick Up Cam Battery which you can place virtually anywhere inside your home. By bundling the two devices, you save $30 compared to buying them separately.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $180 now $99 @ Amazon

This bundle pairs the Ring Video Doorbell along with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, so you can keep an eye on who's at your door or inside your home. Both cameras have a built-in battery so you can place them virtually anywhere. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

Price check: $99 @ Ring

The Ring Video Doorbell allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from the Ring app that you can simply download on your phone, computer or tablet. You'll receive notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

The Stick Up Cam is a versatile camera that can go almost anywhere in your home. You can place it on a flat surface in your home or even mount it on your wall for a broader view. The device allows you to always be connected to your home and see what's going on, even if you're at work or on vacation.

With the Ring Video Doorbell and Stick Up Cam bundle, you'll be able to monitor your property with top-notch surveillance technology and advanced features at an affordable price. So don't wait — act fast before this limited time offer comes to an end!