Amazon just slashed the price of our favorite budget security camera to $50

With the weather warming up and folks spending more time outdoors, now's the time to invest in the best outdoor security cameras to help you keep an eye on your property. These cameras sport tough weatherproof exteriors and onboard batteries so that you can install them almost anywhere. But with that versatility can come a hefty price tag — which is what makes this Amazon deal such a steal.

Right now, you can get three Blink Outdoor 4 (4th gen) for just $149 at Amazon. That's 42% savings from its usual $259 price tag, making each camera less than $50 a pop and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Blink Outdoor 4 (3 camera system): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5FK48%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $259 now $149 @ Amazon

This fully wireless security camera shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. It earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best home security cameras we’ve tested. This three-pack deal brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever, at less than $50 a pop.

In our Blink Outdoor 4 review, we praised the easy-to-use interface on Blink's app, which lets you view a live feed, adjust clip length, control light brightness, and create custom motion zones. This model is also the first generation of Blink Outdoor cameras to support person detection, which reduces false alerts. Not only does this cut down on notifications, but it also greatly extends the camera's battery life. For reference, the Blink Outdoor 4 can run on AA batteries for up to two years.

Also worth highlighting is its sharp 1080p camera that accurately caught motion events on our test property all day and night. This security camera uses infrared night vision to light up subjects in the dark. While it does a decent job on its own, you can upgrade its lowlight performance with the Blink Outdoor Floodlight Mount ($39, Amazon). The camera snaps into this D-cell battery-powered accessory and clips onto your vinyl siding, meaning no running wiring or drilling holes into your home. Its 700-lumen light output reaches over 15 feet away to illuminate paths and people as they approach for an extra layer of security to deter any potential trespassers.

Like most security cameras, having access to the advanced person detection feature and cloud video storage requires you to subscribe to a monthly plan. This starts from Blink Basic at $3/month to store 60 days of rolling footage in the cloud. You can also store video locally using the Blink Sync Module 2 ($49, Amazon) and your own USB thumb drive.