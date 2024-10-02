I work best at night, and this cheap monitor light bar has saved me from eye strain — save $18 on one right now

Monitor light bars are one of those things that seem a bit boring on paper, but when you get one, you immediately realize why they are one of the most important things on any desk setup.

As a night owl (and with the nights getting longer in Fall and Winter), topping up the available daylight with a light bar is critical for protecting your eyes from the serious strain of having only a bright monitor as your light source. And I think I’ve found the perfect one for me — cheap, easy to mount, and even easier to control.

And now, thanks to this early Prime Big Deals Day saving, you can bag it yourself for even cheaper. Right now, the Quntis Monitor Light Bar with Remote is just $42 at Amazon — that’s over 25% off the list price!

Quntis Monitor Light Bar with Remote: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon with coupon applied

With $18 off, this is easily the best cheap monitor light bar I’ve tested. Its weighted clip makes it compatible with practically any monitor you throw at it, the LED beads are tested and calibrated to form a uniform glow to reduce eye irritation, and the smart remote controller gives you an easy interface to fine-tune things with.

So I’ve been using mine for a couple of months now, and three key features have helped me form a loving relationship with this monitor light bar. First is the compatibility with any setup — I've currently got mine atop my huge vertical second monitor, but it’s worked with any screen of any size for me (even curved monitors up to 1000R).

(Image credit: Future)

Second is the remote control. I’ve dealt with dirt cheap monitor light bars in the past where there’s just a switch on the back of the bar (that you have to reach over your setup to find) and nothing else. With the remote dial, it’s simple to turn the Quntis light bar on and off, and with the capacitive touch surface, you can tweak the brightness and temperature to your preferred levels with the greatest of ease.

And finally, that perfectly balanced strip of LEDs gives your desk a nice hue of light to counteract any blue light coming from the panels in front of you. The auto-dimming functionality makes it great for all-day usage, the L-shaped type-C connector makes it easy to cable manage, and that 2-hour auto-off timer mode has been a great reminder for me to step away from my desk for an eye break.

Plus, you get all of this in a sleek aluminum frame for just $42. So don’t miss out! And check our Prime Big Deals Day hub for more great early offers.